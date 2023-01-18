MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year.

Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, they found two of the large garage doors had been extensively damaged.

According to police, officers determined that a person drove a car through the doors in an attempt to steal the car. A Dodge Challenger Demon SRT, valued at $150,000, was found damaged in the roadway on South Broad Street. The suspect allegedly stole a Dodge Durango SRT, valued at $80,000.

Later that day, police said the stolen Durango was located in Hartford and had a smashed-out rear window and damage to the front passenger side of the car.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Brian Vellon.

On January 11, Vellon, who is currently incarcerated on other pending charges, was charged in this case.

Vellon was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and several other charges. He is being held on a $95,000 bond.

Meriden police said Vellon has been tentatively linked to 10 other incidents around the state involving car thefts.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and are working towards other arrests in the case.