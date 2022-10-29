BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol Police Department.

The driver remained on scene after the collision.

Pine Street was closed for several hours during the investigation, but has since been reopened.

The identities of the driver and victim have not yet been released.