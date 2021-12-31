Man struck, killed by a car on Route 6 in Andover

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash where a person was killed after being hit by a car.  

Police said a car was driving eastbound on Route 6 near Hickory Hill Drive in Andover on Thursday evening.

A person, later identified as 43-year-old Todd Uriano of Vernon, was walking along the right side of Route 6 when he crossed over the eastbound fog lane and was struck by a car.

Uriano was brought to Windham Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.

