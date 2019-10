BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a motorcycle accident late Tuesday night that left one person in the hospital.

According to officials, the driver was traveling northbound on Allen Hill Road in Brooklyn when they lost control and drove off the side of the roadway.

The male driver, identified as 25-year-old Timothy Okeefe, was transported by ambulance to Day Kimball Hospital for injuries.

No other details have been released.

