HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police are alerting people to be observant of your surroundings after they say man attempted to pull a woman into the wood as she walked along the main road in the park early Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman told them she was walking up the main roadway in the park at 12:40 p.m. when the male came up from behind and grabbed her but when she started to yel and scream he fled into the woods.

Police are still looking the suspect who is described as a white/hispanic, 30-40 years old with black wavy hair. He was wearing a white shirt with a red stripe and shorts.

Police say people should avoid secluded areas, make sure someone else knows your plan, avoid distractions such as headphones which prevent you from hearing potential dangers, be alert, observant and aware of your surroundings at all times, keep your hands free, try to avoid walking alone and walk with confidence and purpose.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 203-230-4000.