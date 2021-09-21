Man walks 1,200 miles barefoot to bring awareness to daughter’s rare disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is making it his mission to raise awareness and find a cure for a rare disease.

Chris Brannigan was walking through the Elm City yesterday as part of the 1,200-mile barefoot march to raise money for Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.

His daughter was born with the disease, which impacts her growth and causes seizures.

He says his goal is to raise awareness for all rare diseases.

“People don’t hear about rare diseases unless it is in your life. Nobody knows, it’s not on the radar, we need to bring it to people’s attention, into their homes,” he said.

The money raised during his journey will go toward the completion of a research project at The Jackson Laboratory and for future clinical trials.

