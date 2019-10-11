Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court

Breaking News
Active police presence spotted in Cutler Street, Morse Avenue in Groton
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of posting threats online about the New Haven Puerto Rican Festival will be back inside a courtroom on Friday.

Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson hasn’t been back on social media since. The man from Orange expected to enter a plea before a judge Friday.

