Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of posting threats online about the New Haven Puerto Rican Festival will be back inside a courtroom on Friday.

RELATED: Man charged in Facebook threat against Puerto Rican Festival appears in court

Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson hasn’t been back on social media since. The man from Orange expected to enter a plea before a judge Friday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.