Man with toy rifle prompts lockdown at 3 Florida colleges

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Police say reports of a man with a gun led to the lockdown of three college campuses in South Florida before officers determined that it was nothing more than a toy.

Davie police tweeted a picture of the yellow, orange and green plastic rifle early Friday, hours after the campuses of Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern College and Broward College were placed on lockdown.

After clearing the scene at the #Davie college area. A #DaviePolice officer located an individual with this toy gun walking on Stirling Rd. They both matched the description given by the witness. The toy gun was collected and the investigation was turned over to detectives. pic.twitter.com/mLC8BmUn8L — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 4, 2019

Lt. Mark Leone says a student had told officers she saw a man with a gun on FAU’s campus at 9:26 p.m. About a half-hour later, Florida Atlantic officials tweeted that a man with a rifle was sighted near the baseball field. Police converged on the area west of Fort Lauderdale and found the man with the toy. FAU then issued an all-clear message.

