MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Community College will have a delay due to a water main break around the area.

Due to a water main break, the campus will have a delayed opening today, Thursday, December 9, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Once we receive additional information from the Town of Manchester, we will provide another update. Check back for further delays or closures. — ManchesterCC (@MCC_CT) December 9, 2021

Manchester Public Works officials had to shut off the water to the area but expects it to be back on within a few hours.

