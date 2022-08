MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday.

The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for help.

Responders showed up with UTVs to transport the dog down the mountain and to a veterinary clinic.

Officials had to transport the dog on a stretcher about a half mile on the UTV.