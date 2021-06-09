Two firefighters fall through floor that collapsed during house fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester firefighters are responding to a house fire on Campfield Road early Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Campfield Road.

The battalion chief told News 8 the floor on the second level of the home collapsed. Two firefighters fell through that floor and received minor injuries.

There weren’t any people in the house at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

