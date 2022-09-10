MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire authorities responded to a house fire on School Street just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The two-family residence was showing heavy smoke from the second floor when firefighters arrived. The fire was under control at 6:30, 19 minutes after arrival.

All occupants, two adults and five children, made it out of the building safely. There were no injuries to civilians or responders, according to officials.

One half of the residence has been deemed uninhabitable. Authorities have yet to determine if the other half of the home is habitable.

Cause of the fire is still being investigated.