VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man has been charged with conspiracy to intimidate a witness in a criminal case on Monday.



After an extensive investigation, inspectors from the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office arrested 28-year-old Gustin Douglas of Manchester, according to a release from the DOJ.

Mugshot of Gustin Douglas (IMAGE: Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office)





Douglas was charged with the following offenses:



• Kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm

• Two counts of tampering with a witness

• Conspiracy to violate a protective order in connection to incidents in the Vernon area



According to court records, Gustin conspired with his brother Geoffrey Douglas to intimidate a witness into recanting their statement to the police. Geoffrey currently has a home invasion charge pending within the Tolland Judicial District.



Gustin Douglas was arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Monday and his bail was set to $750,000.