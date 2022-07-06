MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested on charges of sexual abuse to a child on Wednesday.

The Manchester Police Department received information in May that Manuel Figueroa, 32, of Hartford was sexually abusing a minor child, according to authorities.

Detectives conducted an investigation and issued a warrant for Figueroa’s arrest. Investigators were assisted by the Hartford Police Department to take Figueroa into custody.

Mugshot of Manuel Figueroa (Image: MPD)

Figueroa was charged with the following offenses: four counts of sexual assault in the first degree, three counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, one count of strangulation or suffocation in the third degree and seven counts of risk or injury to impairing morals of a minor.

Figueroa is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Thursday, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the lead investigator Detective Kristopher Slate at 860-645-5543.