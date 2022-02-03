Manchester PD: 15-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are investigating after a 15-year-old was struck by a car on Wednesday evening.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., officials responded to New State Road in the area of Hilliard Street for the report of a car accident. Emergency crews found a 15-year-old female in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was brought to CT Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

Police said the car that struck the victim was traveling northbound on New State Road and was located a short distance from the initial scene. Police identified the driver as an 81-year-old man from Manchester and said he is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 860-533-8651.