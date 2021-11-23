Manchester PD: One suffers minor injuries after vehicle drives through crowd

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a crowd of protesters Saturday afternoon.

Officers received a report of protesters in the roadway, blocking traffic near Main Street and East Center Street. When responding officers arrived on the scene at 4:46 p.m., they didn’t see anyone in the roadway.

When officers spoke to a group of protesters nearby, protesters said a vehicle has driven through protesters in the roadway earlier.

Police say no emergency calls were made claiming they were struck by a vehicle.

During the initial investigation, a 60-year-old woman came forward to report she sustained minor injuries when the vehicle drove through the protesters.

The woman declined medical attention at the time and described the vehicle to the officers.

Later on in the investigation, police say there was a video of a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians posted on social media. The operator has been identified and the investigation of the collision remains active.

At the time, the police say the actions of the operator were not politically motivated.

Police say if you were a witness to this incident or have information regarding this incident, please call (860)-645-5500.

