MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester resident notified police that her front door was shattered by what appeared to be bullets just after midnight on Thursday.

According to police, when officers arrived they located multiple bullet shell casings in the roadway in front of the residence. Police found evidence that both the door and residence had been struck by the bullets.

Detectives from the Manchester Police Department’s Investigative Services Unit responded to process the scene and collect the evidence. Officers suspect the shots were fired from inside a car, but no one has come forward in regard to the incident.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the shooting and investigators are continuing to follow leads on the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Joseph Davis at 860-643-3357.