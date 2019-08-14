Manhunt for New Haven shooter continues, Captain Duff recovering after surgery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are still searching for the gunman who officers say killed one man and then shot a police captain.

24 hours have passed and the suspect involved in the New Haven shooting is still at large. Several SWAT teams and multiple police officers were going to door to door all of Tuesday searching through neighborhoods, homes, and backyards for the shooter.

Police say around 9 p.m. Monday, a shotspotter activation picked up gunfire on Dixwell and Henry Street. Captain Anthony Duff was off-duty, in plain clothes, and saw the shooting in progress.

Captain Duff tried to stop it, then the gunman turned on him. One victim died. Police have not released the identity of the deceased victim.

After surgery, police say Captain Duff is doing well. The Chief says they will use every resource available to the department to see this shooter behind bars.

“We cannot tolerate gun violence. We cannot tolerate murder in our streets. We cannot tolerate anyone that would turn a handgun on a police officer and attempt to take their life,” says Chief Otoniel Reyes, the New Haven Police Interim Chief.

The suspect was last seen running towards Townsend

