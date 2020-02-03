Man’s body found hanging from tree after tree-trimming incident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been pronounced dead after he was found hanging in a tree Monday morning in what appears to be a tree trimming accident.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in Wichita Falls, Texas.

















His body was found hanging from a rope by the waist. Authorities said the man was wearing a tool belt.

A spokesman with the Wichita Falls Police Department said the man died from an unknown head injury and was dead when first responders arrived.

The body is being sent off for an autopsy.