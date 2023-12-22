MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a Mansfield Public Schools employee on Thursday for threatening and disorderly conduct, according to authorities.

Kenneth Johnson, 49, of Mansfield was charged with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

According to a letter written by Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Peter Dart, the district notified the community of a staff member who had been placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 28 for a police investigation.

Connecticut State Police said the arrest was made in connection to the investigation.

Mugshot of Kenneth Johnson. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear on Jan 8, 2024, at Rockville Superior Court.

The complete statement written by Peter Dart can be found below:

“On November 28th, 2023, District Leadership informed the MMS community that a middle school staff member had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Today, the Connecticut State Police have informed the district that the staff member has been arrested related to this incident. Mansfield Public Schools will continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities. Personnel matters are confidential as due process is called for. We will not publicly disclose any further details pertaining to the case. Mansfield Public Schools is committed to the highest standards of student safety and creating respectful environments for all community members.”