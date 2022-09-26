MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It is almost that time of year again, flu season.

Health experts are urging everyone to get their flu shots. On Monday many took the opportunity to get their flu shots in Manchester.

It was easy too, all people had to do was drive up and the shots were free with insurance or $20 each.

The event was put on by Shop Rite and Marc Inc., a non-profit agency that supports people with disabilities in Manchester and surrounding towns.

Marc Inc. wanted to create an easy opportunity for anyone to get their shots.

“We just find it so much easier with people in wheelchairs, people who have mobility issues, or are immunocompromised, to come out and get their flu shot in a nice, safe, effective manner here in the community,” said Kevin Zingler, President & CEO of Marc Inc.

There are other flu shot clinics happening soon throughout the state to find information on those, you can take a look at the state website.