WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Masks for CT will be giving out free face masks to the general public on Saturday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The giveaway will be at Naugatuck Community College at 750 Chase Parkway, Waterbury.

Masks for CT is part of the Masks for Heroes organization. They are partnered with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

More information on Masks for CT, including how to volunteer, can be found here.