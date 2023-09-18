DUXBURY, Mass. (WTNH) – A mother from Duxbury has been indicted on murder charges in the death of her three children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

A grand jury charged 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury on Sept. 15 with three counts each of murder and strangulation.

This comes after Clancy, who received a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University in 2012, was accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy and 8-month-old son, Callan in January.

Police say Duxbury police responded on Jan. 24 around 6:11 p.m. to a report of a suspected attempted suicide of a woman who jumped out of a window on Summer Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they treated the woman, who was identified as Clancy, and transported her to a local hospital. While police were on the scene, they also located three children in the basement who were unconscious and had “obvious signs of severe trauma.”

Cora and Dawson were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Callan was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he later died several days after the incident.

The Chief Medical Examiners determined the cause of the death for Cora and Dawson was asphyxia and the cause of death for Callan was a complication of asphyxia.

Following an investigation, police then arrested Lindsay. She will be arraigned on these charges at a later date.