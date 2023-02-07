DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A Duxbury woman accused of strangling her three young children to death is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Lindsay Clancy will face a judge through video conference from her hospital bed, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The 32-year-old is facing two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Upgraded charges are expected in connection with her third child’s death.

She has been hospitalized since officers responded to her home on Jan. 24 when she jumped out of a window in a suicide attempt. That’s when officers found her three children, who appeared to have been strangled.

Five-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy were both rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Her 8-month-son Callan Clancy was also hospitalized and died several days later.

Clancy’s attorney argues she was heavily medicated at the time and lacks criminal responsibility.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, previously released a statement and asked everyone to forgive her.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” he said. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

News 8 confirmed Clancy graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University in 2012.