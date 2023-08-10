WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men were arrested for their involvement in attempting to fraudulently rent and then steal a rental car at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday, according to state police.

Police responded to a call at Hertz Rental Car at Bradley for the report of a suspicious man using fraudulent identification to rent a car just before 6 p.m. Two men tried to flee the area when they were confronted by police.

One of the men got into a Hyundai Genesis parked outside and attempted to evade police. He reversed the car and struck a Volvo SUV owned by Hertz, which then struck a Hertz employee, police said.

The Hertz employee was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

The driver then tried to ram the exit gate system, which disabled the car.

Police removed the driver, 42-year-old Michael Dunton of Ludlow, Mass., as well as the rear passenger, 34-year-old Nichole Dupuis of Ludlow, Mass. The third suspect, 35-year-old David Fratini, Jr. of Three Rivers, Mass., fled on foot but was detained by troopers a short time later.

Dunton was arrested for criminal impersonation, interfering, third-degree assault of a pregnant person, possession of narcotics, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, and drug paraphernalia. Fratini was charged with interfering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dunton and Fratini were held on a $100,000 bond and $10,000 bond, respectively, and are due in court Thursday.

Dupuis was released on a misdemeanor and is due in court on Aug. 25.