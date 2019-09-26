Mattel releases line of gender-inclusive dolls

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (WTNH) — Mattel is releasing a gender-inclusive doll line: Creatable World.

Each doll will be customizable and come with “endless combinations all in one box.”

They will have wardrobe options, accessories, and wigs, which will allow kids to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.

In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome



Shop now: https://t.co/UyaYXb0BYf pic.twitter.com/k2tnPDCCiM — MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design in a news release. “Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

Mattel worked alongside a dedicated team of experts, parents, physicians and most importantly, kids, to create this one-of-a-kind play experience, Business Wire reports.

The Creatable World doll line consists of six different doll kits that are available in a variety of skin tones.

They will cost $30 each and be sold at major retailers online including Amazon, Target and Walmart.