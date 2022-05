NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A mayday was called during a fire in Naugatuck on Andrew Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a firefighter was working in a narrow hallway when he slipped and fell. A mayday was called to have other firefighters help rescue him from the home.

The firefighter was brought to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to recover.

No additional details were released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates on this story.