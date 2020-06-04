Mayor Elicker rescinds childcare Emergency Orders, effective June 20

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced Thursday that he has rescinded two Emergency Orders related to childcare in New Haven, effective June 20.

Mayor Elicker’s March 16 order closed childcare centers serving more than 12 children, with exceptions for centers providing care for first responders. Governor Lamont’s March 30 order included limitations on childcare providers but was not as restrictive.

With more businesses and services scheduled to reopen on that date as part of Phase Two in the governor’s plan, Mayor Elicker acknowledged the need for centers to be properly prepared to provide childcare services at that time.

The Mayor issued the following statement regarding the rescinding of those orders: