Mayor Elicker rescinds childcare Emergency Orders, effective June 20

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced Thursday that he has rescinded two Emergency Orders related to childcare in New Haven, effective June 20.
Mayor Elicker’s March 16 order closed childcare centers serving more than 12 children, with exceptions for centers providing care for first responders. Governor Lamont’s March 30 order included limitations on childcare providers but was not as restrictive.
With more businesses and services scheduled to reopen on that date as part of Phase Two in the governor’s plan, Mayor Elicker acknowledged the need for centers to be properly prepared to provide childcare services at that time.
The Mayor issued the following statement regarding the rescinding of those orders:
Governor Lamont’s emergency order regarding childcare includes certain requirements and provides a framework to help keep children, care providers, and families safe. Given these requirements and to balance the need for people who are going to work to have adequate care for their children, I have decided to rescind my childcare order. Under the Governor’s order, childcare providers are still required to limit group sizes, implement enhanced cleaning practices, monitor illness, and other steps. We also strongly urge childcare providers to have themselves tested at one of the testing sites in New Haven, and encourage families to do the same. I want to take a moment to thank NH ChILD and the Early Childhood Council for co-hosting the provider listening sessions that took place on May 21st and May 23rd. I would also like to thank the many providers that shared their concerns regarding the reopening process. Over the next few weeks, we will be hosting two additional webinars with providers that have been open since March to gauge best practices and learn how to best protect our childcare children and staff when centers reopen. I appreciate everyone that has been able to collaborate with the City on our reopening efforts and am confident that though we have a challenging road ahead of us, we will continue to get through this together.Mayor Justin Elicker