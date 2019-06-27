Mayor Toni Harp, Bear’s Smokehouse owners to celebrate opening of new brewery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A cold glass of beer will help you wash down your meal at New Haven‘s Bear’s Smokehouse’s new and much anticipated brewery.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp will join the owners of Bear’s Smokehouse at District New Haven to celebrate the opening of the brewery and bar at the restaurant.

The opening is set to take place on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. in New Haven.

