SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday night, a heated meeting was over before it even started for the dozens of people who live at an adult living complex in Southbury.

Many of the residents of Heritage Village turned out for tonight’s meeting with the Board of Selectmen. They were there to demand the town bring back the Community Resource Officer that used to be assigned to their complex.

The President of Heritage’s Board of Trustees tells us the last officer got hurt on the job and could not serve anymore but was never replaced.

The meeting was so packed – that the board had to cancel the meeting before they could even start the debate. There’s no word on when or if it will be rescheduled.