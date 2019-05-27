Mega Millions jackpot hits $418 million, no winners announced

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are on the rise with no winners in recent weeks.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be about $418 million with a cash option of about $263 million after no one took home Friday night’s grand prize.

Lottery officials say two ticket holders from New York matched five numbers Friday night but didn’t hit the Mega ball.

One of them won $2 million and the other won $1 million.

