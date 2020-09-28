Member of Hall High School football team in West Hartford tests positive for COVID-19

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford public schools sent a note out to the school community Monday that a football player at Hall High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter was sent out on Monday and states that the district was notified Sunday that the student had tested positive.

According to the letter from Assistant Superintendent Andy Morrow, the student last attended classes on September 18 and has been directed to stay home in isolation. The student participated in football practices last week, so all players and staff who had close contact with the student have been identified and are also beginning a 14-day quarantine period.

The West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District and the Hall HS coaching staff worked together to identify those in close contact with the COVID-positive individual in order to determine who else needed to quarantine.

Morrow’s letter also says that the nursing staff and Health District will work together to follow up with parents of the quarantining students to monitor for any signs of illness.