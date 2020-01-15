Member of Holy Cross women’s rowing team killed in Florida crash

VERO BEACH, Florida (WTNH) — Members of the College of Holy Cross women’s rowing team were involved in a fatal accident in Vero Beach, Florida, this morning.
Holy Cross has identified the victim as 20-year-old sophomore Grace Rett. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rett’s 20th birthday was yesterday, January 14.
Holy Cross issued a statement just after 11:30 a.m. confirming that their team was involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida.
The college has been in touch with the families of the students and coach involved to offer support for all those involved.
One of the students involved with the accident is freshman Maggie O’Leary, the daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary. O’Leary interned for Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who released a statement Wednesday afternoon following the crash:
“A few moments ago, I learned of the terrible accident in Florida suffered by the College of the Holy Cross’ Women’s Rowing Team, including Maggie O’Leary. Maggie worked as an intern in my office and alongside me at various community service events. During the course of her internship, she assisted constituents with casework and attended events on my behalf. Maggie is a true leader and as her capstone project, she organized and led an amazing event with Girls Inc. in support of female empowerment and self-defense skills for women.”
“I join my staff in sending our thoughts and prayers to Maggie. She will always be part of our family.”