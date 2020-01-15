Member of Holy Cross women’s rowing team killed in Florida crash

VERO BEACH, Florida (WTNH) — Members of the College of Holy Cross women’s rowing team were involved in a fatal accident in Vero Beach, Florida, this morning.

Holy Cross has identified the victim as 20-year-old sophomore Grace Rett. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grace Rett, 20, of Uxbridge, Mass. (Photo: Holy Cross Crusaders Women’s Rowing Roster)

Rett’s 20th birthday was yesterday, January 14.

Holy Cross issued a statement just after 11:30 a.m. confirming that their team was involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida.

We are aware of a situation involving women’s rowing this morning in Florida. Updates will be given as we are able. https://t.co/vIZK20ULbI — Holy Cross Athletics (@GoHolyCross) January 15, 2020

The college has been in touch with the families of the students and coach involved to offer support for all those involved.

One of the students involved with the accident is freshman Maggie O’Leary, the daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary. O’Leary interned for Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who released a statement Wednesday afternoon following the crash: