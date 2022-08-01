(WTNH) – For the first time since 1887, members of Congress are working to reform the Electoral Count Act. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is part of a bipartisan group that wrote the bill to try to make stealing an election harder.

“What this bill seeks to do is settle the question of who the winner was before it ever gets to Congress,” Murphy said.

The bill includes an adjustment to the role of the vice president and a change to the number of Senators needed to begin a debate on the throwing out of electors.

Murphy says that he thinks Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support the bill and hopes that it will get passed later this year.