Members of Norwich fire, police unions asking for time reimbursement from the city for days used during the pandemic

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the Norwich fire and police unions say they had to use their own earned time when they needed time off for COVID-related illnesses, some of which, they may have contracted on the job.

They are now hoping the city reimburses them for that time. They say they didn’t get any reimbursement when the city got money through the CARES Act, so they are hoping they will get a reimbursement now that they city is getting $30 million in American Rescue Plan money.

The unions say they do not want a check written to them, they just want their days back.

“The least we can ask is now that the city has this opportunity to do the right things with that money, we’re not looking for handouts. I don’t want a check in hand. I want the city to honor us so we can continue to honor the citizens of the city,” said Michael Podzaline, Norwich Firefighters Local 892.

News 8’s Tina Detelj did contact the mayor, but he says because an unfair labor practice charge was filed by the fire union, it would not be proper for an elected official to comment on this.