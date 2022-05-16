(WTNH) – As part of Mental Health Awareness month, Mental Health Connecticut is shining the spotlight on 31 Connecticut residents with unique backgrounds, experiences, and cultures as part of their #LetsFaceIt campaign to help understand the barriers people face and to learn how they make wellness a priority.

The goal of #LetsFaceIt is to share 31 different experiences, inspire others who are struggling, let them know they are not alone and show that there are many different experiences with stigma and how those experiences impact our ability to health and to be healthy.

Jeff Bravin, executive director of the American School for the Deaf, shares his story and the importance of increasing access for people in the deaf community. Bravin talks about how the pandemic increased some barriers to communication as more people wore masks but highlights the ways that technology and clear masks were able to increase access.

Luis Perez, president, and CEO of Mental Health Connecticut, talks about why the campaign is so important to spreading awareness and bringing to light stories from across the state. Facing the challenges of life together, residents bravely share their experiences Monday at 9 a.m. on Good Morning Connecticut.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.