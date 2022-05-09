(WTNH) – As part of Mental Health Awareness month, Mental Health Connecticut is shining the spotlight on 31 Connecticut residents with unique backgrounds, experiences, and cultures as part of their #LetsFaceIt campaign to help understand the barriers people face and to learn how they make wellness a priority.

The goal of #LetsFaceIt is to share 31 different experiences, inspire others who are struggling, let them know they are not alone and show that there are many different experiences with stigma and how those experiences impact our ability to health and to be healthy.

Ym, formerly known as Chad-Browne Springer, shares their story and the importance of breaking the stigma. Ym tells their own story about transitioning and sheds light on the statistics of transgender people attempting to take their own life. They hope by sharing their story it can help others hear from someone transitioning and talk about how they find healing.

Suzi Craig, chief strategy officer at Mental Health Connecticut, Inc. talks about the campaign and how they hope it makes an impact on people across the state. Facing the challenges of life together, residents bravely share their experiences Monday at 9 a.m. on Good Morning Connecticut.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.