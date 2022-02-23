(WTNH) – There are many resources available for parents looking to help their children if they are in a crisis.

Below is a list of resources available nationally and in Connecticut.

  • Call 2-1-1 from a landline; when prompted follow 1-1 again. All 211 calls are screened for a police or ambulance. Only dial 911 if it’s a medical emergency.
  • Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741) – Available 24/7, 365 days a year, this organization helps people with mental health challenges by connecting callers with trained crisis volunteers who will provide confidential advice, support, and referrals if needed.
  • Lifeline Chat – chat online with crisis centers around the United States.
  • The Trevor Project (Call 866-488-7386 or Text “START” to 678678) – Trained counselors available 24/7 to support youth who are in crisis, feeling suicidal, or in need of a safe and judgment free place to talk. Specializing in supporting the LGBTQI+ community.

Help Lines

If your child is actively harming themselves, having suicidal thoughts, or planning to hurt others, call 911, or 2-1-1 and press option 1 for the Mobile Crisis Service. This is a 24 hour, 7 day a week free service to have your child immediately evaluated by a mental health professional. NOTE: If calling by cell phone, 2-1-1 can also be reached toll-free at: 800.203.1234

CTC Resources for children and adolescents

Regional Services – Central

Child Guidance Clinic of Central CT

Outpatient Services

384 Pratt Street Meriden, CT 06450

203-235-5767

Community Mental Health Affiliates

Outpatient Services

233 Main Street New Britain, CT 06051

860-826-1358

Wheeler Clinic

Outpatient Services, Mobile Crisis, Care Coordination

91 Northwest Drive Plainville, CT 06062

860-793-3567

Rushford Center Inc.

Care Coordination

883 Paddock Avenue Meriden, CT 06450

203-634-7061

Regional Services – Western

Community Mental Health Affiliates

Outpatient Services

36 Sheffield Street Waterbury, CT 06710

860-826-1358

Wellmore, Inc.

Outpatient Services, Care Coordination

70 Pine Street Waterbury, CT 06710

203-575-0466 ext. 115

Wellmore, Inc.

Outpatient Services, Care Coordination

150 Meadow Street Naugatuck, CT 06770

203-575-0466 ext. 115

Wellmore, Inc.

Outpatient Services, Mobile Crisis

402 E. Main Street Waterbury, CT 06702

203-575-0466 ext. 115

Regional YSBs

14 Youth Service Bureaus serve 14 towns in the Central Region

Cheshire Youth & Social Services, Inc.
84 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 271-6690

Meriden Youth Services
165 Miller Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 630-4221

For more information or to find another YSB, visit: https://www.ctyouthservices.org.

RESOURCES FOR CHILDREN ONLY

Southwest Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
Boys and Girls VillageOPCC/EDT
TF-CBT		528 Wheeler Farms Road
Milford, CT 06461		203-877-0300
Child and Family Guidance CenterOPCC/
CC/MC		180 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604		203-394-6529
Child Guidance of Mid FairfieldOPCC/EDT/CC/
MATCH/TF-CBT		100 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851		203-299-1315
Child Guidance of Southern CTOPCC/CC
TF-CBT		103 West Broad Street
Stamford, CT 06902		203-324-6127
The Center for Family JusticeOPCC/CC/
TF-CBT		753 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604		203-334-6154
Family CentersOPCC/TF-CBT60 Palmer’s Hill Road
Stamford, CT 06902		203-324-3167
LifebridgeOPCC475 Clinton Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06694		203-368-4291
Norwalk Community Health CentersTF-CBT120 Connecticut Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06854		203-851-1000
Southwest Community Health CentersOPCC/TF-CBT1046 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604		203-330-6000
Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
Name of AgencyLocationContact
Bridgeport Youth Services Bureau45 Lyon Terrace
Bridgeport, CT 06608		203-576-7110
The Depot Youth Center25 Heights Road
Darien, CT 06820		203-655-0812
Fairfield Youth Services75 Mill Plain Road
Fairfield, CT 06824		203-256-3191
Greenwich Youth Services-United Way101 Field Point Road
Greenwich, CT 06830		203-622-3371
New Canaan Youth Services77A Main Street
New Canaan, CT 06840		860-594-3080
Norwalk Department of Youth Services125 East Street
Norwalk, CT 06851		203-854-7785
Stamford Youth Service Bureau888 Washington Blvd, 6th Fl
Stamford, CT 06901		203-977-5674
Stratford Community Services468 Birdseye Street
Stratford, CT 06615		203-385-4095
Trumbull Counseling Center5892 Main Street
Trumbull, CT 06611		203-261-5110
Weston Youth Services24 School Road
Weston, CT 06883		203-222-2585
Westport Social & Youth Services110 Myrtle Ave, Rm 200
Westport, CT 06880		203-341-1050
Wilton Youth Services180 School Road
Wilton, CT 06891		203-834-6241
School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of SchoolLocationContact
Bassick High School1181 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06605		203-275-3081
Blackham Elementary School425 Thorme Street
Bridgeport, CT 06606		203-275-4751
Central High School1 Lincoln Boulevard
Bridgeport, CT 06606		203-275-1502
Columbus School275 George Street
Bridgeport, CT 06604		203-275-1918
Dunbar Elementary School445 Union Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607		203-275-3631
Harding High School379 Bond Street
Bridgeport, CT 06610		203-275-2751
High Horizons Magnet School700 Palisade Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06610		203-305-7971
Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School479 Helen Street
Bridgeport, CT 06610		203-275-4404
Read Elementary School130 Ezra Street
Bridgeport, CT 06606		203-275-4710
Roosevelt Elementary School680 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604		203-275-2100
Brien McMahon High School300 Highland Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06854		203-852-9488
Norwalk High School23 Calvin Murphy Drive
Norwalk, CT 06851		203-838-4881
Cloonan Middle School11 W North Street
Stamford, CT 06902		203-977-4544
Dolan Middle School51 Toms Road
Stamford, CT 06906		203-977-4441
Rippowam Middle School381 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905		203-977-5255
Stamford High School55 Strawberry Hill Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902		203-977-4223
Westhill High School125 Roxbury Road
Stamford, CT 06902		203-977-4477
Wooster Middle School150 Lincoln Street
Stratford, CT 06614		203-385-4275
Family Resource Centers (FRC)
NameLocationContact
Cesar A. Batalla Elementary School606 Howard Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06605		203-579-8526
Dunbar School445 Union Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607		203-275-3648
Roosevelt School680 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604		203-275-2102
Fox Run Elementary School228 Fillow Street
Norwalk, CT 06850		203-899-2326
Side By Side Charter School10 Chestnut Street
Norwalk, CT 06854		203-857-0306
Roger International School202 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT 06902		203-323-0681
Stratford Academy719 Birdseye Street
Stratford, CT 06615		203-381-6992
Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization For Southwestern CT, A Program of RYASAP
RSAB serving the towns of Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, Wilton		RBHAO
RSAB		2470 Fairfield Avenue, 3rd Fl
Bridgeport, CT 06605		203-450-3328
Statewide Programs
Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
FAVOR, Inc.Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support		185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109		860-563-3232
Beacon Health OptionsCC/Intensive Care Coordination500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067		877-552-8247

South Central Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
Bridges Healthcare, Inc.OPCC/CC
MATCH/TF-CBT		949 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460		203-878-6365
Bridges Healthcare, Inc.OPCC/CC
MATCH/TF-CBT		98 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516		203-878-6365
Children’s Center of HamdenEDT1400 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06517		203-248-2116
Clifford Beers Guidance ClinicOPCC/CC/MC
MATCH/TF-CBT		93 Edwards Street
New Haven, CT 06511		203-772-1270
Clifford Beers Guidance ClinicOPCC1575 Boston Post Road
Building B, Unit C
Guilford, CT 06437		203-772-1270
Cornell Scott Hill Health CorporationOPCC TF-CBT400 Columbus Avenue
New Haven, CT 06519		203-503-3055
Lower Naugatuck Valley Parent Child Resource Center, Inc.OPCC MATCH/TF-CBT30 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418		203-800-7177
Yale Child Study CenterOPCC MATCH/TF-CBT350 George Street, 2nd Fl
New Haven, CT 06511		844-362-9272
West Haven Mental Health ClinicOPCC TF-CBT270 Center Street
West Haven, CT 06516		203-974-5900
Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
Name of AgencyLocationContact
Ansonia Youth Service Bureau42 Grove Street
Ansonia, CT 06401		203-736-5095
Branford Counseling Center342 Harbor Street
Branford, CT 06405		203-481-4248
Derby Bureau of Youth Services1 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418		203-736-1450
Town of East Haven Youth Services Bureau1 Maple Street
East Haven, CT 06512		203-415-9394
Guilford Youth and Family Services36 Graves Avenue
Guilford, CT 06437		203-453-8047
Hamden Youth Services Bureau11 Pine Street
Hamden, CT 06514		203-777-2610
Milford Youth and Family Services150 Gulf Street
Milford, CT 06460		203-783-3253
City of New Haven Youth Services Department165 Church Street
New Haven, CT 06510		203-946-7582
North Haven Youth Services18 Church Street
North Haven, CT 06473		203-239-5321
Orange Youth Services525 Orange Center Road
Orange, CT 06577		203-891-4785
Shelton Youth Service Bureau120 Meadow Street
Shelton, CT 06484		203-924-7614
West Haven Youth and Family Services201 Noble Street
West Haven, CT 06516		203-937-3633
Woodbridge Youth Service Bureau4 Meetinghouse Lane
Woodbridge, CT 06525		203-389-3429
School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of SchoolLocationContact
Ansonia High School20 Pulaski Highway
Ansonia, CT 06401		203-732-7230
Branford High School185 East Main Street
Branford, CT 06405		203-315-6727
Francis Walsh Intermediate School185 Damascus Road
Branford, CT 06405		203-315-3533
Mary Murphy Elementary School14 Brushy Plain Road
Branford, CT 06405		203-488-4151
Momauguin Elementary School99 Cosey Beach Road
East Haven, CT 06512		203-468-3321
Church Street Elementary95 Church Street
Hamden, CT 06514		203-407-4368
Hamden High School2040 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514		203-248-6107
Augusta Lewis Troup School259 Edgewood Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511		475-220-3076
Barnard Environmental Studies Interdistrict Magnet170 Derby Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511		475-220-3584
Clinton Avenue School293 Clinton Avenue
New Haven, CT 06513		475-220-3318
Fair Haven School164 Grand Avenue
New Haven, CT 06513		475-220-2643
James Hillhouse High School480 Sherman Parkway
New Haven, CT 06511		475-220-7555
King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet150 Fournier Street
New Haven, CT 06511		475-220-2791
Lincoln-Bassett Community School130 Bassett Street
New Haven, CT 06511		475-220-8516
Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet191 Fountain Street
New Haven, CT 06515		475-220-2815
Robert Clemente Leadership Academy360 Columbus Avenue
New Haven, CT 06519		475-220-7617
Truman School114 Truman Street
New Haven, CT 06519		475-220-2122
Wilbur Cross High School181 Mitchell Drive
New Haven CT 06511		475-220-7444
Family Resource Centers (FRC)
NameLocationContact
Indian Neck School12 Melrose Avenue
Branford, CT 06405		203-481-5066
Overbrook Early Learning Center54 Gerrish Avenue
East Haven, CT 06512		203-468-3305
Church Street Elementary95 Church Street
Hamden, CT 06514		203-407-3111
Calf Pen Meadow Middle School395 Welchs Point Road
Milford, CT 06460		203-783-3626
Pumpkin Delight Elementary School24 Art Street
Milford, CT 06460		203-783-3626
Augusta Lewis Troup School259 Edgewood Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511		475-220-3000
Brennan Rogers School of Communications and Media200 Wilmot Road
New Haven, CT 06515		475-220-2221
Fair Haven School164 Grand Avenue
New Haven, CT 06513		475-220-2630
Hill Central School144 DeWitt Street
New Haven, CT 06519		475-220-6195
North Branford Parks and Recreation1332 Middletown Avenue
Northford, CT 06472		203-484-4243
Savin Rock Community School50 Park Street
West Haven, CT 06516		203-931-4739
Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

NameService ProvidedLocationContact
Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcare
RSAB serving the towns of Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge		RBHAO
RSAB		127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl
North Haven, CT 06473		203-736-8566
Statewide Programs
Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
FAVOR, Inc.Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support		185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109		860-563-3232
Beacon Health OptionsCC/Intensive Care Coordination500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067		877-552-8247

Eastern Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
Child and Family Agency of SE CTOPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT7 Vauxhall Street
New London, CT 06320		860-443-2896
Child and Family Agency of SE CTOPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT190 Westbrook Road
Essex, CT 06426		860-767-0147
Clifford Beers Guidance ClinicMC93 Edwards Street
New Haven, CT 06511		203-772-1270
Community Health CenterOPCC/TF-CBT675 Main Street
Middletown, CT 06457		860-347-6971
Community Health ResourcesOPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT1310 West Main Street
Willimantic, CT 06226		860-456-7200
Community Health ResourcesCC1491 West Main Street
Willimantic, CT 06226		877-884-3571
or
860-771-4865
Middlesex HospitalMC51 Broad Street
Middletown, CT 06457		860-358-3401
Natchaug HospitalEDT189 Storrs Road
Mansfield Center, CT 06250		860-465-5943
Natchaug HospitalEDT934 North Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239		860-779-2101 x315
Natchaug HospitalEDT1353 Gold Star Highway
Groton, CT 06340		860-465-5907
Natchaug HospitalEDT11-A Stott Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360		860-823-5320
Rushford Center Inc.CC883 Paddock Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450		860-349-2043
United Community & Family ServicesMC31 Dow Road
Plainfield, CT 06374		860-822-4317
United Community & Family ServicesMC77 East Town Street
Norwich, CT 06360		860-822-4317
United Community & Family ServicesOPCC/CC/
MATCH/TF-CBT		47 Town Street
Norwich, CT 06360		860-892-7042
United Services, Inc.OPCC
MATCH/TF-CBT		140 North Frontage Road
Mansfield Center, CT 06250		860-456-2261
United Services, Inc.OPCC
MATCH/TF-CBT		1007 North Main Street
Dayville, CT 06241		860-774-2020
Village for Families & ChildrenEDT282 Main Street Ext
Middletown, CT 06457		860-236-4511 x3636
Wheeler ClinicEDT20 Tuttle Place, Unit 6A
Middletown, CT 06457		860-632-3231
Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
Name of AgencyLocationContact
Ashford Youth Services Bureau5 Town Hall Road
Ashford, CT 06278		860-487-4417
Clinton Youth & Family Services48 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413		860-669-1103
Colchester Youth Services127 Norwich Ave, Ste 205
Colchester, CT 06415		860-537-7255
Coventry Youth Services1712 Main Street
Coventry, CT 06238		860-742-5324
Cromwell Youth Services41 West Street
Cromwell, CT 06416		860-632-3448
Durham/Middlefield Youth & Family Services405 Main Street, Ste 11
Middlefield, CT 06455		860-349-0258
East Haddam Youth & Family Services387 East Haddam-Moodus Road
Moodus, CT 06469		860-873-3296
East Hampton Youth Services20 East High Street
East Hampton, CT 06424		860-267-9982
East Lyme Youth Services (includes Salem)45 Society Road
Niantic, CT 06357		860-739-6788
Griswold Community Youth Center28 Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351		860-376-7026
Groton Youth Service Bureau45 Fort Hill Road
Groton, CT 06340		860-441-6760
Youth and Family Services of Haddam – Killingworth, Inc.91 Little City Road
Higganum, CT 06441		860-345-7498
Ledyard Youth Services (Ledyard, Gales Ferry)741 Colonel Ledyard Hwy
Ledyard, CT 06339		860-464-3213
Lyme’s Youth Service Bureau (Lyme, Old Lyme)59 Lyme Street
Old Lyme, CT 06371		860-434-7208
Madison Youth Services10 School Street
Madison, CT 06443		203-245-5645
Mansfield Youth Services4 South Eagleville Road
Mansfield, CT 06268		860-429-3319
Middletown Youth Services51 Green Street
Middletown, CT 06457		860-854-6030
Montville Youth Services836 Old Colchester Road
Oakdale, CT 06370		860-848-7724
New London Office of Youth Affairs111 Union Street
New London, CT 06320		860-442-4994
Norwich Youth & Family Services75 Mohegan Road
Norwich, CT 06360		860-823-3782
Old Saybrook Youth and Family322 Main Street
Old Saybrook, CT 06475		860-395-3190
Portland Youth Service Bureau265 Main Street
Portland, CT 06480		860-342-6758
Preston Youth Service Bureau389 Route 2
Preston, CT 06365		860-887-5581
Stonington Youth Services166 South Broad Street
Pawcatuck, CT 06379		860-535-5015
TEEG15 Thatcher Road
N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255		860-923-3458
Tri-Town Youth Services
(Chester, Deep River, Essex)		56 High Street
Deep River, CT 06417		860-526-3600
United Services, Inc
(Brooklyn, Canterbury, Eastford, Killingly, Plainfield, Sterling)		P.O. Box 378
Wauregan, CT 06387		860-564-6100
Voluntown Youth Services195 Main Street
Voluntown, CT 06384		860-376-2325
Waterford Youth Service Bureau200 Boston Post Road
Waterford, CT 06385		860-444-5848
Westbrook Youth and Family Services1163 Boston Post Road
Westbrook, CT 06498		860-399-9239
Willington Youth Services40 Old Farms Road
Willington, CT 06279		860-429-8321
Windham Youth Services (Willimantic, Windham)872 Main Street
Willimantic, CT 06226		860-423-4534
School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of SchoolLocationContact
Parish Hill High/Middle School*304 Parish Hill Road
Chaplin, CT 06235		860-455-9584
Catherine Kolnaski Magnet School500 Poquonnock Road
Groton, CT 06340		860-445-2191
Fitch High School101 Groton Long Point Road
Groton, CT 06340		860-446-9543
or
860-449-7253
Groton Middle School35 Groton Long Point Road
Groton, CT 06340		860-446-4200
Thames River Magnet School250 Brandegee Avenue
Groton, CT 06340		860-980-8230 temporary
Jeffrey Elementary School*331 Copse Road
Madison, CT 06443		203-245-6340
Ryerson Elementary School*982 Durham Road
Madison, CT 06443		203-245-6340
Beman Middle School1 Wilderman’s Way
Middletown, CT 06457		860-347-8594
Commodore Macdonough Elementary School66 Spring Street
Middletown, CT 06457		860-347-8553
Wesley Elementary10 Wesleyan Hills Road
Middletown, CT 06457		860-344-0381
Mystic River Magnet School160 Fishtown Road
Mystic, CT 06355		860-908-8300
Stonington Middle School204 Mistuxet Ave
Mystic, CT 06355		860-536-9613 x4112
Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School36 Waller Street
New London, CT 06320		860-437-6480 x7232
ISAAC (Interdistrict School for Arts and Communications)190 Governor Winthrop Blvd
New London, CT 06320		860-447-1003
Jennings Elementary School50 Mercer Street
New London, CT 06320		860-447-6050 x7665
Nathan Hale Elementary School37 Beech Drive
New London, CT 06320		860-447-6060 x7537
New London High School490 Jefferson Avenue
New London, CT 06320		860-437-6400 x7019
Regional Multicultural Magnet School1 Bulkeley Place
New London, CT 06320		860-437-7775 x7333
Winthrop Elementary School74 Grove Street
New London, CT 06320		860-447-6070 x7115
Barrows STEM Academy141 Tuckie Road
North Windham, CT 06226		860-465-2610,
x4610
Putnam Middle School*35 Wicker Street
Putnam, CT 06260		860-928-4698 Elem/middle
or
860-928-2714 High school
Friendship School24 Rope Ferry Road
Waterford, CT 06385		860-447-4049 x7156
Windham High School355 High Street
Willimantic, CT 06226		860-465-2465
Windham Middle School123 Quarry Street
Willimantic, CT 06226		860-465-2620
Family Resource Centers (FRC)
NameLocationContact
Catherine C. Kolnaski Magnet School500 Poquonnock Road
Groton, CT 06340		860-448-5586
Farm Hill School390 Ridge Road
Middletown, CT 06457		860-347-0869
Jennings School50 Mercer Street
New London, CT 06320		860-448-5294
Nathan Hale School37 Beech Drive
New London, CT		860-448-5049
Thomas W. Mahan Elementary School94 Salem Turnpike
Norwich, CT 06360		860-823-4205
Plainfield’s Early Childhood Center651 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374		860-564-6411
Putnam Elementary School33 Wicker Street
Putnam, CT 06260		860-963-6940
Goodyear E.C.C.22 Williamsville Road
Rogers, CT 06263		860-779-6770
Natchaug Elementary School123 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226		860-465-2396
or
860-465-2578
Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

NameService ProvidedLocationContact
Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcareRBHAO
RSAB		127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl
North Haven, CT 06473		203-736-8566
Alliance for Prevention and Wellness serving the towns of Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge
SERACRBHAO
RSAB		228 West Town Street
Norwich, CT 06360		860-848-2800
SERAC serving the towns of Ashford, Bozrah, Brooklyn, Canterbury, Chaplin, Colchester, Columbia, Coventry, East Lyme, Eastford, Franklin, Griswold, Groton, Hampton, Killingly, Lebanon, Ledyard, Lisbon, Lyme, Mansfield, Montville, New London, North Stonington, Norwich, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Pomfret, Preston, Putnam, Salem, Scotland, Sprague, Sterling, Stonington, Thompson, Union, Voluntown, Waterford, Willington, Windham, Woodstock
Statewide Programs
Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
FAVOR, Inc.Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support		185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109		860-563-3232
Beacon Health OptionsCC/Intensive Care Coordination500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067		877-552-8247

North Central Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
Bridge Family CenterOPCC26 Union Street, Ste 2
Rockville, CT 06066		860-313-1119
Bridge Family CenterOPCC100 Shield Street
West Hartford, CT 06110		860-313-1119
Catholic CharitiesOPCC/TF-CBT45 Wadsworth Street
Hartford, CT 06106		860-527-1124
Community Child Guidance ClinicOPCC/
MATCH/TF-CBT		317 North Main Street
Manchester, CT 06042		860-643-2101
Community Health ResourcesMC/CC/MATCH/TF-CBT444 Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040		860-730-8956
Community Health ResourcesOPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT153 Hazard Avenue
Enfield, CT 06082		860-253-5020
Community Health ResourcesOPCC/CC/TF-CBT/MATCH693 Bloomfield Ave, Ste 101
Bloomfield, CT 06002		860-243-6584
Hartford Hospital (Institute of Living)OPCC/EDT200 Retreat Avenue
Hartford, CT 06106		860-545-7200
Hockanum Valley Community CouncilOPCC27 Naek Road, Ste 4
Vernon, CT 06066		860-872-9825
Klingberg Family CenterOPCC157 Charter Oak Avenue
Hartford, CT 06106		860-243-4416
Village for Families & ChildrenOPCC/EDT
MATCH/TF-CBT		331 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114		860-236-4511
Village for Families & ChildrenEDT34 Sequassen Street
Hartford, CT 06106		860-263-4511
Village for Families & ChildrenEDT317 North Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040		860-236-4511
Wheeler ClinicCC43 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT 06105		860-793-3551
Wheeler ClinicOPCC/MC/
MATCH/TF-CBT		43 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT 06105		860-793-3500
Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
Name of AgencyLocationContact
AHM (Andover, Hebron, Marlborough) Youth Services25 Pendleton Drive
Hebron, CT 06248		860-228-9488
Bloomfield Youth Services330 Park Ave, 2nd Fl
Bloomfield, CT 06002		860-242-1895
East Granby Youth Services9 Center Street
East Granby, CT 06026		860-653-7800
East Hartford Youth Services50 Chapman Place
East Hartford, CT 06108		860-291-7179
Ellington Youth Services31 Arbor Lane
Ellington, CT 06029		860-870-3130
Enfield Youth Services19 North Main Street
Enfield, CT 06082		860-253-6380
Glastonbury Youth Services321 Hubbard Street
Glastonbury, CT 06033		860-652-7673
Granby Youth Services15C North Granby Road
Granby, CT 06035		860-844-5355
Hartford Dept. of Families, Children, Youth & Recreation550 Main Street, Room 305
Hartford, CT 06103		860-757-9595
Manchester Youth Services63 Linden Street
Manchester, CT 06040		860-647-5213
Somers Social Services619 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071		860-265-7551
South Windsor Youth Services150 Nevers Road
South Windsor, CT 06074		860-648-5050
Stafford Family Services21 Hyde Park Road
Stafford Springs, CT 06076		860-684-4239
Suffield Youth Services145 Bridge Street
Suffield, CT 06078		860-668-3329 x3329
Tolland Youth Services21 Tolland Green
Tolland, CT 06084		860-871-3612
Vernon Youth Services9 Elm Street
Vernon, CT 06066		860-870-3555
The Bridge Family Center (West Hartford)1038 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06107		860-313-1119
Windsor Youth Services599 Matianuck Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095		860-285-1946
Windsor Locks Youth Services50 Church Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096		860-627-1482
School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of SchoolLocationContact
CREC Metropolitan Learning Center1551 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT 06002		860-242-7834
Dr. John A. Langford Elementary School61 Alps Drive East
Hartford, CT 06108		860-622-5714
Early Childhood Learning Center at Hockanum191 Main Street
East Hartford, CT 06118		860-622-5450
East Hartford High School869 Forbes Street
East Hartford, CT 06118		860-622-5340
East Hartford Middle School777 Burnside Avenue
East Hartford, CT 06108		860-622-5670
Franklin H. Mayberry Elementary School101 Great Hill Road
East Hartford, CT 06108		860-622-5731
Silver Lane Elementary School15 Mercer Avenue
East Hartford, CT 06118		860-622-1250 x1
Synergy Alternative High School40 Butternut Drive
East Hartford, CT 06118		860-622-5984
East Windsor High School76 South Main Street
East Windsor, CT 06088		860-623-3361 x7247
Buckley High SchoolGrades 9-10:
585 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
Grades 11-12:
395 Lyme Street
Hartford, CT 06112		860-695-1014
Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy215 South Street
Hartford, CT 06114		860-695-2444
Hartford Public High School55 Forest Street
Hartford, CT 06105		860-695-1359
Maria C. Colon Sanchez School176 Babcock Street
Hartford, CT 06106		860-695-4943
Martin Luther King Jr. School25 Ridgefield Street
Hartford, CT 06112		860-695-0303
M.D. Fox Elementary School470 Maple Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114		860-695-7732
Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School260 Holcomb Street
Hartford, CT 06112		860-695-4842
Weaver High School415 Granby Street
Hartford, CT 06112		860-695-1682
Family Resource Centers (FRC)
NameLocationContact
Laurel School1 Filley Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002		860-769-5518
Franklin H Mayberry School101 Great Hill Road
East Hartford, CT 06108		860-622-5737
Silver Lane School15 Mercer Avenue
East Hartford, CT 06108		860-622-5515
Broad Brook School14 Rye Street
East Windsor, CT 06016		860-627-9741
Henry Barnard School27 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082		860-253-5144
Stowe Family Resource Center117 Post Office Road
Enfield, CT 06082		860-253-5214
Burns Latino Studies Academy195 Putnam Street
Hartford, CT 06106		860-695-2994
Fred D. Wish Museum School350 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120		860-695-5639
Maria C. Colon Sanchez School176 Babcock Street
Hartford, CT 06106		860-695-4940
Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School260 Holcomb Street
Hartford, CT 06112		860-695-6867
S.A.N.D School1750 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06120		860-695-5062
Gilead Hill School580 Gilead Street
Hebron, CT 06248		860-228-9488
Washington Media Arts Magnet School94 Cedar Street
Manchester, CT 06040		860-647-3330
Birch Grove Primary School247 Rhodes Road
Tolland, CT 06084		860-870-6750 x30216
Maple Street School20 Maple Street
Vernon, CT 06066		860-335-6954
Charter Oak International Academy425 Oakwood Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110		860-929-5575
Oliver Ellsworth School730 Kennedy Road
Windsor, CT 06095		860-687-2070
Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

NameService ProvidedLocationContact
Amplify, Inc.RBHAO
RSAB		151 New Park Ave, Ste 14A
Hartford, CT 06106		860-667-6388
Serving towns of Andover, Avon, Berlin, Bloomfield, Bolton, Bristol, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Granby, Hartford, Hebron, Kensington, Manchester, Marlborough, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Plymouth, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stafford, Suffield, Tolland, Vernon, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, Windsor Locks
Statewide Programs
Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
FAVOR, Inc.Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support		185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109		860-563-3232
Beacon Health OptionsCC/Intensive Care Coordination500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067		877-552-8247

Western Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
Charlotte HungerfordOPCC/EDT
MATCH/TF-CBT		50 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790		860-489-3391
Community Mental Health AffiliatesOPCC/EDT
MATCH/TF-CBT		255 Bank Street, 4th Fl
Waterbury, CT 06704		860-596-9724
Family and Children’s Aid, Inc.OPCC/EDT
TF-CBT		75 West Street
Danbury, CT 06810		203-205-2616
Family and Children’s Aid, Inc.OPCC325 Danbury Road
New Milford, CT 06776		860-354-8556
Family and Children’s Aid, Inc.OPCC/EDT
TF-CBT		30 Holmes Avenue
Waterbury, CT 06702		203-755-2868
Wellmore, Inc.OPCC/CC
MATCH/TF-CBT		141 East Main Street, 2nd Fl
Waterbury, CT 06702		203-756-7287
Wellmore, Inc.OPCC333 Church Street, 1st Fl
Naugatuck, CT 06770		203-723-9599
Wellmore, Inc.MC/CC402 E. Main Street
Waterbury, CT 06702		203-755-1143
Wellmore, Inc.MC/CC30 Peck Road, Bldg 2
Ste 2203
Torrington, CT 06790		860-626-7007
Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
Name of AgencyLocationContact
Danbury Youth Services, Inc.91 West Street
Danbury, CT 06810		203-748-2936
Housatonic Youth Service Bureau, Inc.246 Warren Turnpike
Falls Village, CT 06031		860-824-4720
Naugatuck Youth Services13 Scott Street
Naugatuck, CT 06770		203-720-5673
New Milford Youth Agency2 Pickett District Road
New Milford, CT 06776		860-210-2030
Newtown Youth and Family Services15 Berkshire Road
Sandy Hook, CT 06482		203-270-4335
Torrington Youth Service Bureau8 Church Street
Torrington, CT 06790		860-496-0356
Ridgefield Youth Service Bureau90 East Road
Ridgefield, CT 06877		203-438-6141
Waterbury Youth Services83 Prospect Street
Waterbury, CT 06702		203-573-0264
WatertownYouth Services250 Colonial Street
Oakville, CT 06795		860-945-4830 x2100
Winchester Youth Services480 Main Street
Winchester, CT 06098		860-379-0708 x211
School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of SchoolLocationContact
Broadview Middle School72 Hospital Avenue
Danbury, CT 06810		203-731-8274
Danbury High School43 Clapboard Ridge Road
Danbury CT 06811		203-790-2886
Rogers Park Middle School21 Memorial Drive
Danbury, CT 06810		203-778-7479
Newtown Middle School11 Queen Street
Newtown, CT 06470		203-270-6114
Crosby High School3465 East Main Street
Waterbury, CT 06705		203-805-4916
Driggs Elementary School77 Woodlawn Terrace
Waterbury, CT 06710		203-596-9503
Wallace Middle School3465 East Main Street
Waterbury, CT 06705		203-805-4916
Family Resource Centers (FRC)
NameLocationContact
Morris Street School28 Morris Street
Danbury, CT 06810		203-790-2682
Vogel-Wetmore School68 Church Street
Torrington, CT 06790		860-489-8552
Reed School33 Griggs Street
Waterbury, CT 06704		203-574-8180
Woodrow Wilson School235 Birch Street
Waterbury, CT 06704		203-573-6664
Batcheller Early Education Center201 Pratt Street
Winsted, CT 06098		860-379-5423
x5262
Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

NameService ProvidedLocationContact
Western CT CoalitionRBHAO
RSAB		7 Old Sherman Turnpike
Danbury, CT 06810		203-743-7741
Serving: Barkhamsted, Beacon Falls, Bethel, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Canaan, Cheshire, Colebrook, Cornwall, Danbury, Goshen, Hartland, Harwinton, Kent, Litchfield, Middlebury, Morris, Naugatuck, New Fairfield, New Hartford, New Milford, Newtown, Norfolk, North Canaan, Oxford, Prospect, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Salisbury, Sharon, Sherman, Southbury, Thomaston, Torrington, Warren, Washington, Waterbury, Watertown, Winchester, Winsted, Wolcott, and Woodbury
Statewide Programs
Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
FAVOR, Inc.Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support		185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109		860-563-3232
Beacon Health OptionsCC/Intensive Care Coordination500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067		877-552-8247

Central Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
Bridge Family CenterOPCC45 West Main Street
Avon, CT 06001		860-313-1119
Child Guidance Clinic of Central CTOPCC
MATCH/TF-CBT		384 Pratt Street
Meriden, CT 06450		203-235-5767
Community Mental Health AffiliatesOPCC/
MATCH/TF-CBT		233 Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051		860-224-8192
Klingberg Family ServicesOPCC/EDT370 Linwood Avenue
New Britain, CT 06052		OPCC 860-243-4416
EDT 860-832-5527
Rushford/Hartford HealthCareCC883 Paddock Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450		860-227-0321
Village for Families & ChildrenEDT117 Lincoln Street
Meriden, CT 06451		860-236-4511
Wheeler ClinicOPCC/EDT/CC/MC
MATCH/TF-CBT		91 Northwest Drive
Plainville, CT 06062		860-793-3500
Wheeler ClinicOPCC225 North Main Street
Bristol, CT 06011		860-793-3500
Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
Name of AgencyLocationContact
Avon Youth Services60 West Main Street, Bldg 1
Avon, CT 06001		860-409-4394
Berlin Youth Services240 Kensington Road
Berlin, CT 06037		860-828-7059
Bristol Youth Service Bureau51 High Street
Bristol, CT 06010		860-314-4690
Torrington Youth Service Bureau (Torrington, Harwinton, Burlington, Litchfield, Goshen)8 Church Street
Torrington, CT 06790		860-496-0356
Canton Youth Service BureauP.O. Box 168
4 Market Street
Collinsville, CT 06022		860-693-5808
Cheshire Youth Services84 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410		203-271-6690
Farmington Youth Services1 Monteith Drive
Farmington, CT 06032		860-675-2390
Meriden Youth Services165 Miller Street
Meriden, CT 06450		203-630-4239
New Britain Youth and Family Services27 West Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051		860-826-3370
Newington Youth Service Bureau200 Garfield Street
Newington, CT 06111		860-665-8590
Plainville Youth Services50 Whiting Street
Plainville, CT 06062		860-793-0221
Rocky Hill Youth and Family Services699 Old Main Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067		860-258-2724
Simsbury Youth Services754 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070		860-658-3283
Southington Youth Services196 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489		860-276-6281
Wallingford Youth and Social Services6 Fairfield Boulevard
Wallingford, CT 06492		203-294-2175
Wethersfield Social and Youth Services505 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109		860-721-2977
School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of SchoolLocationContact
Lincoln Middle School164 Centennial Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451		203-238-2381
Benjamin Franklin Elementary School*426 West Main Street
Meriden, CT 06451		203-235-7997
Casimir Pulaski Elementary*100 Clearview Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450		203-238-1273
Hanover Elementary School*208 Main Street
Meriden, CT 06451		203-235-6359
Israel Putnam Elementary School*133 Parker Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450		203-237-8493
John Barry Elementary School*124 Columbia Street
Meriden, CT 06450		203-237-8831
Nathan Hale Elementary School*277 Atkins Street Extension
Meriden, CT 06450		203-237-7486
Roger Sherman Elementary School*64 North Pearl Street
Meriden, CT 06450		203-238-1286
Thomas Hooker Elementary School*70 Overlook Road
Meriden, CT 06450		203-237-8839
Gaffney School322 Slater Road
New Britain, CT 06053		860-438-7822
New Britain High School110 Mill Street
New Britain, CT 06051		860-826-8845
Roosevelt School*40 Goodwin Street
New Britain, CT 06051		860-826-2321
Family Resource Centers (FRC)
NameLocationContact
Greene Hills School718 Pine Street
Bristol, CT 06010		860-584-7822
South Side School21 Tuttle Road
Bristol, CT 06010		860-584-7812
West Bristol School500 Clark Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010		860-584-7815
Benjamin Franklin Elementary School426 West Main Street
Meriden, CT 06451		203-238-2316
John Barry Elementary School124 Columbia Street
Meriden, CT 06450		203-237-4743
Chamberlain Elementary School221 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053		860-832-5692
Smith Elementary School142 Rutherford Street
New Britain, CT 06051		860-223-8819
Thomas Jefferson School140 Horse Plain Road
New Britain, CT 06053		860-224-3193
Linden Street School69 Linden Street
Plainville, CT 06062		860-793-6304 x0
Partnership Learning Academy77 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786		860-516-7002
Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

NameService ProvidedLocationContact
Amplify, Inc.RBHAO
RSAB		151 New Park Ave, Ste 14A
Hartford, CT 06106		860-667-6388
Serving: Andover, Avon, Berlin, Bloomfield, Bolton, Bristol, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Granby, Hartford, Hebron, Kensington, Manchester, Marlborough, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Plymouth, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stafford, Suffield, Tolland, Vernon, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, Windsor Locks
Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcareRBHAO
RSAB		127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl
North Haven, CT 06473		203-736-8566
Serving: Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge
Statewide Programs
Name of AgencyService ProvidedLocationContact
FAVOR, Inc.Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support		185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109		860-563-3232
Beacon Health OptionsCC/Intensive Care Coordination500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067		877-552-8247

For more information, click here.