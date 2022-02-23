(WTNH) – There are many resources available for parents looking to help their children if they are in a crisis.

Below is a list of resources available nationally and in Connecticut.

Call 2-1-1 from a landline; when prompted follow 1-1 again. All 211 calls are screened for a police or ambulance. Only dial 911 if it’s a medical emergency.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741) – Available 24/7, 365 days a year, this organization helps people with mental health challenges by connecting callers with trained crisis volunteers who will provide confidential advice, support, and referrals if needed.

Lifeline Chat – chat online with crisis centers around the United States.

The Trevor Project (Call 866-488-7386 or Text “START” to 678678) – Trained counselors available 24/7 to support youth who are in crisis, feeling suicidal, or in need of a safe and judgment free place to talk. Specializing in supporting the LGBTQI+ community.

Help Lines

If your child is actively harming themselves, having suicidal thoughts, or planning to hurt others, call 911, or 2-1-1 and press option 1 for the Mobile Crisis Service. This is a 24 hour, 7 day a week free service to have your child immediately evaluated by a mental health professional. NOTE: If calling by cell phone, 2-1-1 can also be reached toll-free at: 800.203.1234

CTC Resources for children and adolescents

Regional Services – Central

Child Guidance Clinic of Central CT

Outpatient Services

384 Pratt Street Meriden, CT 06450

203-235-5767

Community Mental Health Affiliates

Outpatient Services

233 Main Street New Britain, CT 06051

860-826-1358

Wheeler Clinic

Outpatient Services, Mobile Crisis, Care Coordination

91 Northwest Drive Plainville, CT 06062

860-793-3567

Rushford Center Inc.

Care Coordination

883 Paddock Avenue Meriden, CT 06450

203-634-7061

Regional Services – Western

Community Mental Health Affiliates

Outpatient Services

36 Sheffield Street Waterbury, CT 06710

860-826-1358

Wellmore, Inc.

Outpatient Services, Care Coordination

70 Pine Street Waterbury, CT 06710

203-575-0466 ext. 115

Wellmore, Inc.

Outpatient Services, Care Coordination

150 Meadow Street Naugatuck, CT 06770

203-575-0466 ext. 115

Wellmore, Inc.

Outpatient Services, Mobile Crisis

402 E. Main Street Waterbury, CT 06702

203-575-0466 ext. 115

Regional YSBs

14 Youth Service Bureaus serve 14 towns in the Central Region

Cheshire Youth & Social Services, Inc.

84 South Main Street

Cheshire, CT 06410

(203) 271-6690

Meriden Youth Services

165 Miller Street

Meriden, CT 06450

(203) 630-4221

For more information or to find another YSB, visit: https://www.ctyouthservices.org.

RESOURCES FOR CHILDREN ONLY

Southwest Region Resource List

Updated 10.22.21

For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)

For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact Boys and Girls Village OPCC/EDT

TF-CBT 528 Wheeler Farms Road

Milford, CT 06461 203-877-0300 Child and Family Guidance Center OPCC/

CC/MC 180 Fairfield Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06604 203-394-6529 Child Guidance of Mid Fairfield OPCC/EDT/CC/

MATCH/TF-CBT 100 East Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06851 203-299-1315 Child Guidance of Southern CT OPCC/CC

TF-CBT 103 West Broad Street

Stamford, CT 06902 203-324-6127 The Center for Family Justice OPCC/CC/

TF-CBT 753 Fairfield Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06604 203-334-6154 Family Centers OPCC/TF-CBT 60 Palmer’s Hill Road

Stamford, CT 06902 203-324-3167 Lifebridge OPCC 475 Clinton Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06694 203-368-4291 Norwalk Community Health Centers TF-CBT 120 Connecticut Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06854 203-851-1000 Southwest Community Health Centers OPCC/TF-CBT 1046 Fairfield Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06604 203-330-6000

Youth Services Bureau (YSB)

Name of Agency Location Contact Bridgeport Youth Services Bureau 45 Lyon Terrace

Bridgeport, CT 06608 203-576-7110 The Depot Youth Center 25 Heights Road

Darien, CT 06820 203-655-0812 Fairfield Youth Services 75 Mill Plain Road

Fairfield, CT 06824 203-256-3191 Greenwich Youth Services-United Way 101 Field Point Road

Greenwich, CT 06830 203-622-3371 New Canaan Youth Services 77A Main Street

New Canaan, CT 06840 860-594-3080 Norwalk Department of Youth Services 125 East Street

Norwalk, CT 06851 203-854-7785 Stamford Youth Service Bureau 888 Washington Blvd, 6th Fl

Stamford, CT 06901 203-977-5674 Stratford Community Services 468 Birdseye Street

Stratford, CT 06615 203-385-4095 Trumbull Counseling Center 5892 Main Street

Trumbull, CT 06611 203-261-5110 Weston Youth Services 24 School Road

Weston, CT 06883 203-222-2585 Westport Social & Youth Services 110 Myrtle Ave, Rm 200

Westport, CT 06880 203-341-1050 Wilton Youth Services 180 School Road

Wilton, CT 06891 203-834-6241

School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located

*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of School Location Contact Bassick High School 1181 Fairfield Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06605 203-275-3081 Blackham Elementary School 425 Thorme Street

Bridgeport, CT 06606 203-275-4751 Central High School 1 Lincoln Boulevard

Bridgeport, CT 06606 203-275-1502 Columbus School 275 George Street

Bridgeport, CT 06604 203-275-1918 Dunbar Elementary School 445 Union Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06607 203-275-3631 Harding High School 379 Bond Street

Bridgeport, CT 06610 203-275-2751 High Horizons Magnet School 700 Palisade Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06610 203-305-7971 Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School 479 Helen Street

Bridgeport, CT 06610 203-275-4404 Read Elementary School 130 Ezra Street

Bridgeport, CT 06606 203-275-4710 Roosevelt Elementary School 680 Park Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06604 203-275-2100 Brien McMahon High School 300 Highland Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06854 203-852-9488 Norwalk High School 23 Calvin Murphy Drive

Norwalk, CT 06851 203-838-4881 Cloonan Middle School 11 W North Street

Stamford, CT 06902 203-977-4544 Dolan Middle School 51 Toms Road

Stamford, CT 06906 203-977-4441 Rippowam Middle School 381 High Ridge Road

Stamford, CT 06905 203-977-5255 Stamford High School 55 Strawberry Hill Avenue

Stamford, CT 06902 203-977-4223 Westhill High School 125 Roxbury Road

Stamford, CT 06902 203-977-4477 Wooster Middle School 150 Lincoln Street

Stratford, CT 06614 203-385-4275

Family Resource Centers (FRC)

Name Location Contact Cesar A. Batalla Elementary School 606 Howard Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06605 203-579-8526 Dunbar School 445 Union Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06607 203-275-3648 Roosevelt School 680 Park Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06604 203-275-2102 Fox Run Elementary School 228 Fillow Street

Norwalk, CT 06850 203-899-2326 Side By Side Charter School 10 Chestnut Street

Norwalk, CT 06854 203-857-0306 Roger International School 202 Blachley Road

Stamford, CT 06902 203-323-0681 Stratford Academy 719 Birdseye Street

Stratford, CT 06615 203-381-6992

Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf

Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization For Southwestern CT, A Program of RYASAP

RSAB serving the towns of Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, Wilton RBHAO

RSAB 2470 Fairfield Avenue, 3rd Fl

Bridgeport, CT 06605 203-450-3328 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line https://www.crisistextline.org/text-us/ Text CT to 741741

Statewide Programs

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact FAVOR, Inc. Family Advocacy

Family Peer Support 185 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109 860-563-3232 Beacon Health Options CC/Intensive Care Coordination 500 Enterprise Drive

Rocky Hill, CT 06067 877-552-8247

Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.

South Central Region Resource List

Updated 10.22.21

For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)

For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact Bridges Healthcare, Inc. OPCC/CC

MATCH/TF-CBT 949 Bridgeport Avenue

Milford, CT 06460 203-878-6365 Bridges Healthcare, Inc. OPCC/CC

MATCH/TF-CBT 98 Elm Street

West Haven, CT 06516 203-878-6365 Children’s Center of Hamden EDT 1400 Whitney Avenue

Hamden, CT 06517 203-248-2116 Clifford Beers Guidance Clinic OPCC/CC/MC

MATCH/TF-CBT 93 Edwards Street

New Haven, CT 06511 203-772-1270 Clifford Beers Guidance Clinic OPCC 1575 Boston Post Road

Building B, Unit C

Guilford, CT 06437 203-772-1270 Cornell Scott Hill Health Corporation OPCC TF-CBT 400 Columbus Avenue

New Haven, CT 06519 203-503-3055 Lower Naugatuck Valley Parent Child Resource Center, Inc. OPCC MATCH/TF-CBT 30 Elizabeth Street

Derby, CT 06418 203-800-7177 Yale Child Study Center OPCC MATCH/TF-CBT 350 George Street, 2nd Fl

New Haven, CT 06511 844-362-9272 West Haven Mental Health Clinic OPCC TF-CBT 270 Center Street

West Haven, CT 06516 203-974-5900

Youth Services Bureau (YSB)

Name of Agency Location Contact Ansonia Youth Service Bureau 42 Grove Street

Ansonia, CT 06401 203-736-5095 Branford Counseling Center 342 Harbor Street

Branford, CT 06405 203-481-4248 Derby Bureau of Youth Services 1 Elizabeth Street

Derby, CT 06418 203-736-1450 Town of East Haven Youth Services Bureau 1 Maple Street

East Haven, CT 06512 203-415-9394 Guilford Youth and Family Services 36 Graves Avenue

Guilford, CT 06437 203-453-8047 Hamden Youth Services Bureau 11 Pine Street

Hamden, CT 06514 203-777-2610 Milford Youth and Family Services 150 Gulf Street

Milford, CT 06460 203-783-3253 City of New Haven Youth Services Department 165 Church Street

New Haven, CT 06510 203-946-7582 North Haven Youth Services 18 Church Street

North Haven, CT 06473 203-239-5321 Orange Youth Services 525 Orange Center Road

Orange, CT 06577 203-891-4785 Shelton Youth Service Bureau 120 Meadow Street

Shelton, CT 06484 203-924-7614 West Haven Youth and Family Services 201 Noble Street

West Haven, CT 06516 203-937-3633 Woodbridge Youth Service Bureau 4 Meetinghouse Lane

Woodbridge, CT 06525 203-389-3429

School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located

*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of School Location Contact Ansonia High School 20 Pulaski Highway

Ansonia, CT 06401 203-732-7230 Branford High School 185 East Main Street

Branford, CT 06405 203-315-6727 Francis Walsh Intermediate School 185 Damascus Road

Branford, CT 06405 203-315-3533 Mary Murphy Elementary School 14 Brushy Plain Road

Branford, CT 06405 203-488-4151 Momauguin Elementary School 99 Cosey Beach Road

East Haven, CT 06512 203-468-3321 Church Street Elementary 95 Church Street

Hamden, CT 06514 203-407-4368 Hamden High School 2040 Dixwell Avenue

Hamden, CT 06514 203-248-6107 Augusta Lewis Troup School 259 Edgewood Avenue

New Haven, CT 06511 475-220-3076 Barnard Environmental Studies Interdistrict Magnet 170 Derby Avenue

New Haven, CT 06511 475-220-3584 Clinton Avenue School 293 Clinton Avenue

New Haven, CT 06513 475-220-3318 Fair Haven School 164 Grand Avenue

New Haven, CT 06513 475-220-2643 James Hillhouse High School 480 Sherman Parkway

New Haven, CT 06511 475-220-7555 King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet 150 Fournier Street

New Haven, CT 06511 475-220-2791 Lincoln-Bassett Community School 130 Bassett Street

New Haven, CT 06511 475-220-8516 Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet 191 Fountain Street

New Haven, CT 06515 475-220-2815 Robert Clemente Leadership Academy 360 Columbus Avenue

New Haven, CT 06519 475-220-7617 Truman School 114 Truman Street

New Haven, CT 06519 475-220-2122 Wilbur Cross High School 181 Mitchell Drive

New Haven CT 06511 475-220-7444

Family Resource Centers (FRC)

Name Location Contact Indian Neck School 12 Melrose Avenue

Branford, CT 06405 203-481-5066 Overbrook Early Learning Center 54 Gerrish Avenue

East Haven, CT 06512 203-468-3305 Church Street Elementary 95 Church Street

Hamden, CT 06514 203-407-3111 Calf Pen Meadow Middle School 395 Welchs Point Road

Milford, CT 06460 203-783-3626 Pumpkin Delight Elementary School 24 Art Street

Milford, CT 06460 203-783-3626 Augusta Lewis Troup School 259 Edgewood Avenue

New Haven, CT 06511 475-220-3000 Brennan Rogers School of Communications and Media 200 Wilmot Road

New Haven, CT 06515 475-220-2221 Fair Haven School 164 Grand Avenue

New Haven, CT 06513 475-220-2630 Hill Central School 144 DeWitt Street

New Haven, CT 06519 475-220-6195 North Branford Parks and Recreation 1332 Middletown Avenue

Northford, CT 06472 203-484-4243 Savin Rock Community School 50 Park Street

West Haven, CT 06516 203-931-4739

Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf

Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/

Name Service Provided Location Contact Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcare

RSAB serving the towns of Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge RBHAO

RSAB 127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl

North Haven, CT 06473 203-736-8566 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line https://www.crisistextline.org/text-us/ Text CT to 741741

Statewide Programs

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact FAVOR, Inc. Family Advocacy

Family Peer Support 185 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109 860-563-3232 Beacon Health Options CC/Intensive Care Coordination 500 Enterprise Drive

Rocky Hill, CT 06067 877-552-8247

Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.

Eastern Region Resource List

Updated 10.22.21

For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)

For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact Child and Family Agency of SE CT OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT 7 Vauxhall Street

New London, CT 06320 860-443-2896 Child and Family Agency of SE CT OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT 190 Westbrook Road

Essex, CT 06426 860-767-0147 Clifford Beers Guidance Clinic MC 93 Edwards Street

New Haven, CT 06511 203-772-1270 Community Health Center OPCC/TF-CBT 675 Main Street

Middletown, CT 06457 860-347-6971 Community Health Resources OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT 1310 West Main Street

Willimantic, CT 06226 860-456-7200 Community Health Resources CC 1491 West Main Street

Willimantic, CT 06226 877-884-3571

or

860-771-4865 Middlesex Hospital MC 51 Broad Street

Middletown, CT 06457 860-358-3401 Natchaug Hospital EDT 189 Storrs Road

Mansfield Center, CT 06250 860-465-5943 Natchaug Hospital EDT 934 North Main Street

Danielson, CT 06239 860-779-2101 x315 Natchaug Hospital EDT 1353 Gold Star Highway

Groton, CT 06340 860-465-5907 Natchaug Hospital EDT 11-A Stott Avenue

Norwich, CT 06360 860-823-5320 Rushford Center Inc. CC 883 Paddock Avenue

Meriden, CT 06450 860-349-2043 United Community & Family Services MC 31 Dow Road

Plainfield, CT 06374 860-822-4317 United Community & Family Services MC 77 East Town Street

Norwich, CT 06360 860-822-4317 United Community & Family Services OPCC/CC/

MATCH/TF-CBT 47 Town Street

Norwich, CT 06360 860-892-7042 United Services, Inc. OPCC

MATCH/TF-CBT 140 North Frontage Road

Mansfield Center, CT 06250 860-456-2261 United Services, Inc. OPCC

MATCH/TF-CBT 1007 North Main Street

Dayville, CT 06241 860-774-2020 Village for Families & Children EDT 282 Main Street Ext

Middletown, CT 06457 860-236-4511 x3636 Wheeler Clinic EDT 20 Tuttle Place, Unit 6A

Middletown, CT 06457 860-632-3231

Youth Services Bureau (YSB)

Name of Agency Location Contact Ashford Youth Services Bureau 5 Town Hall Road

Ashford, CT 06278 860-487-4417 Clinton Youth & Family Services 48 East Main Street

Clinton, CT 06413 860-669-1103 Colchester Youth Services 127 Norwich Ave, Ste 205

Colchester, CT 06415 860-537-7255 Coventry Youth Services 1712 Main Street

Coventry, CT 06238 860-742-5324 Cromwell Youth Services 41 West Street

Cromwell, CT 06416 860-632-3448 Durham/Middlefield Youth & Family Services 405 Main Street, Ste 11

Middlefield, CT 06455 860-349-0258 East Haddam Youth & Family Services 387 East Haddam-Moodus Road

Moodus, CT 06469 860-873-3296 East Hampton Youth Services 20 East High Street

East Hampton, CT 06424 860-267-9982 East Lyme Youth Services (includes Salem) 45 Society Road

Niantic, CT 06357 860-739-6788 Griswold Community Youth Center 28 Main Street

Jewett City, CT 06351 860-376-7026 Groton Youth Service Bureau 45 Fort Hill Road

Groton, CT 06340 860-441-6760 Youth and Family Services of Haddam – Killingworth, Inc. 91 Little City Road

Higganum, CT 06441 860-345-7498 Ledyard Youth Services (Ledyard, Gales Ferry) 741 Colonel Ledyard Hwy

Ledyard, CT 06339 860-464-3213 Lyme’s Youth Service Bureau (Lyme, Old Lyme) 59 Lyme Street

Old Lyme, CT 06371 860-434-7208 Madison Youth Services 10 School Street

Madison, CT 06443 203-245-5645 Mansfield Youth Services 4 South Eagleville Road

Mansfield, CT 06268 860-429-3319 Middletown Youth Services 51 Green Street

Middletown, CT 06457 860-854-6030 Montville Youth Services 836 Old Colchester Road

Oakdale, CT 06370 860-848-7724 New London Office of Youth Affairs 111 Union Street

New London, CT 06320 860-442-4994 Norwich Youth & Family Services 75 Mohegan Road

Norwich, CT 06360 860-823-3782 Old Saybrook Youth and Family 322 Main Street

Old Saybrook, CT 06475 860-395-3190 Portland Youth Service Bureau 265 Main Street

Portland, CT 06480 860-342-6758 Preston Youth Service Bureau 389 Route 2

Preston, CT 06365 860-887-5581 Stonington Youth Services 166 South Broad Street

Pawcatuck, CT 06379 860-535-5015 TEEG 15 Thatcher Road

N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255 860-923-3458 Tri-Town Youth Services

(Chester, Deep River, Essex) 56 High Street

Deep River, CT 06417 860-526-3600 United Services, Inc

(Brooklyn, Canterbury, Eastford, Killingly, Plainfield, Sterling) P.O. Box 378

Wauregan, CT 06387 860-564-6100 Voluntown Youth Services 195 Main Street

Voluntown, CT 06384 860-376-2325 Waterford Youth Service Bureau 200 Boston Post Road

Waterford, CT 06385 860-444-5848 Westbrook Youth and Family Services 1163 Boston Post Road

Westbrook, CT 06498 860-399-9239 Willington Youth Services 40 Old Farms Road

Willington, CT 06279 860-429-8321 Windham Youth Services (Willimantic, Windham) 872 Main Street

Willimantic, CT 06226 860-423-4534

School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located

*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of School Location Contact Parish Hill High/Middle School* 304 Parish Hill Road

Chaplin, CT 06235 860-455-9584 Catherine Kolnaski Magnet School 500 Poquonnock Road

Groton, CT 06340 860-445-2191 Fitch High School 101 Groton Long Point Road

Groton, CT 06340 860-446-9543

or

860-449-7253 Groton Middle School 35 Groton Long Point Road

Groton, CT 06340 860-446-4200 Thames River Magnet School 250 Brandegee Avenue

Groton, CT 06340 860-980-8230 temporary Jeffrey Elementary School* 331 Copse Road

Madison, CT 06443 203-245-6340 Ryerson Elementary School* 982 Durham Road

Madison, CT 06443 203-245-6340 Beman Middle School 1 Wilderman’s Way

Middletown, CT 06457 860-347-8594 Commodore Macdonough Elementary School 66 Spring Street

Middletown, CT 06457 860-347-8553 Wesley Elementary 10 Wesleyan Hills Road

Middletown, CT 06457 860-344-0381 Mystic River Magnet School 160 Fishtown Road

Mystic, CT 06355 860-908-8300 Stonington Middle School 204 Mistuxet Ave

Mystic, CT 06355 860-536-9613 x4112 Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School 36 Waller Street

New London, CT 06320 860-437-6480 x7232 ISAAC (Interdistrict School for Arts and Communications) 190 Governor Winthrop Blvd

New London, CT 06320 860-447-1003 Jennings Elementary School 50 Mercer Street

New London, CT 06320 860-447-6050 x7665 Nathan Hale Elementary School 37 Beech Drive

New London, CT 06320 860-447-6060 x7537 New London High School 490 Jefferson Avenue

New London, CT 06320 860-437-6400 x7019 Regional Multicultural Magnet School 1 Bulkeley Place

New London, CT 06320 860-437-7775 x7333 Winthrop Elementary School 74 Grove Street

New London, CT 06320 860-447-6070 x7115 Barrows STEM Academy 141 Tuckie Road

North Windham, CT 06226 860-465-2610,

x4610 Putnam Middle School* 35 Wicker Street

Putnam, CT 06260 860-928-4698 Elem/middle

or

860-928-2714 High school Friendship School 24 Rope Ferry Road

Waterford, CT 06385 860-447-4049 x7156 Windham High School 355 High Street

Willimantic, CT 06226 860-465-2465 Windham Middle School 123 Quarry Street

Willimantic, CT 06226 860-465-2620

Family Resource Centers (FRC)

Name Location Contact Catherine C. Kolnaski Magnet School 500 Poquonnock Road

Groton, CT 06340 860-448-5586 Farm Hill School 390 Ridge Road

Middletown, CT 06457 860-347-0869 Jennings School 50 Mercer Street

New London, CT 06320 860-448-5294 Nathan Hale School 37 Beech Drive

New London, CT 860-448-5049 Thomas W. Mahan Elementary School 94 Salem Turnpike

Norwich, CT 06360 860-823-4205 Plainfield’s Early Childhood Center 651 Norwich Road

Plainfield, CT 06374 860-564-6411 Putnam Elementary School 33 Wicker Street

Putnam, CT 06260 860-963-6940 Goodyear E.C.C. 22 Williamsville Road

Rogers, CT 06263 860-779-6770 Natchaug Elementary School 123 Jackson Street

Willimantic, CT 06226 860-465-2396

or

860-465-2578

Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf

Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/

Name Service Provided Location Contact Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcare RBHAO

RSAB 127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl

North Haven, CT 06473 203-736-8566 Alliance for Prevention and Wellness serving the towns of Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge SERAC RBHAO

RSAB 228 West Town Street

Norwich, CT 06360 860-848-2800 SERAC serving the towns of Ashford, Bozrah, Brooklyn, Canterbury, Chaplin, Colchester, Columbia, Coventry, East Lyme, Eastford, Franklin, Griswold, Groton, Hampton, Killingly, Lebanon, Ledyard, Lisbon, Lyme, Mansfield, Montville, New London, North Stonington, Norwich, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Pomfret, Preston, Putnam, Salem, Scotland, Sprague, Sterling, Stonington, Thompson, Union, Voluntown, Waterford, Willington, Windham, Woodstock National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line https://www.crisistextline.org/text-us/ Text CT to 741741

Statewide Programs

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact FAVOR, Inc. Family Advocacy

Family Peer Support 185 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109 860-563-3232 Beacon Health Options CC/Intensive Care Coordination 500 Enterprise Drive

Rocky Hill, CT 06067 877-552-8247

Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.

North Central Region Resource List

Updated 10.22.21

For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)

For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact Bridge Family Center OPCC 26 Union Street, Ste 2

Rockville, CT 06066 860-313-1119 Bridge Family Center OPCC 100 Shield Street

West Hartford, CT 06110 860-313-1119 Catholic Charities OPCC/TF-CBT 45 Wadsworth Street

Hartford, CT 06106 860-527-1124 Community Child Guidance Clinic OPCC/

MATCH/TF-CBT 317 North Main Street

Manchester, CT 06042 860-643-2101 Community Health Resources MC/CC/MATCH/TF-CBT 444 Center Street

Manchester, CT 06040 860-730-8956 Community Health Resources OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT 153 Hazard Avenue

Enfield, CT 06082 860-253-5020 Community Health Resources OPCC/CC/TF-CBT/MATCH 693 Bloomfield Ave, Ste 101

Bloomfield, CT 06002 860-243-6584 Hartford Hospital (Institute of Living) OPCC/EDT 200 Retreat Avenue

Hartford, CT 06106 860-545-7200 Hockanum Valley Community Council OPCC 27 Naek Road, Ste 4

Vernon, CT 06066 860-872-9825 Klingberg Family Center OPCC 157 Charter Oak Avenue

Hartford, CT 06106 860-243-4416 Village for Families & Children OPCC/EDT

MATCH/TF-CBT 331 Wethersfield Avenue

Hartford, CT 06114 860-236-4511 Village for Families & Children EDT 34 Sequassen Street

Hartford, CT 06106 860-263-4511 Village for Families & Children EDT 317 North Main Street

Manchester, CT 06040 860-236-4511 Wheeler Clinic CC 43 Woodland Street

Hartford, CT 06105 860-793-3551 Wheeler Clinic OPCC/MC/

MATCH/TF-CBT 43 Woodland Street

Hartford, CT 06105 860-793-3500

Youth Services Bureau (YSB)

Name of Agency Location Contact AHM (Andover, Hebron, Marlborough) Youth Services 25 Pendleton Drive

Hebron, CT 06248 860-228-9488 Bloomfield Youth Services 330 Park Ave, 2nd Fl

Bloomfield, CT 06002 860-242-1895 East Granby Youth Services 9 Center Street

East Granby, CT 06026 860-653-7800 East Hartford Youth Services 50 Chapman Place

East Hartford, CT 06108 860-291-7179 Ellington Youth Services 31 Arbor Lane

Ellington, CT 06029 860-870-3130 Enfield Youth Services 19 North Main Street

Enfield, CT 06082 860-253-6380 Glastonbury Youth Services 321 Hubbard Street

Glastonbury, CT 06033 860-652-7673 Granby Youth Services 15C North Granby Road

Granby, CT 06035 860-844-5355 Hartford Dept. of Families, Children, Youth & Recreation 550 Main Street, Room 305

Hartford, CT 06103 860-757-9595 Manchester Youth Services 63 Linden Street

Manchester, CT 06040 860-647-5213 Somers Social Services 619 Main Street

Somers, CT 06071 860-265-7551 South Windsor Youth Services 150 Nevers Road

South Windsor, CT 06074 860-648-5050 Stafford Family Services 21 Hyde Park Road

Stafford Springs, CT 06076 860-684-4239 Suffield Youth Services 145 Bridge Street

Suffield, CT 06078 860-668-3329 x3329 Tolland Youth Services 21 Tolland Green

Tolland, CT 06084 860-871-3612 Vernon Youth Services 9 Elm Street

Vernon, CT 06066 860-870-3555 The Bridge Family Center (West Hartford) 1038 Farmington Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06107 860-313-1119 Windsor Youth Services 599 Matianuck Avenue

Windsor, CT 06095 860-285-1946 Windsor Locks Youth Services 50 Church Street

Windsor Locks, CT 06096 860-627-1482

School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located

*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of School Location Contact CREC Metropolitan Learning Center 1551 Blue Hills Avenue

Bloomfield, CT 06002 860-242-7834 Dr. John A. Langford Elementary School 61 Alps Drive East

Hartford, CT 06108 860-622-5714 Early Childhood Learning Center at Hockanum 191 Main Street

East Hartford, CT 06118 860-622-5450 East Hartford High School 869 Forbes Street

East Hartford, CT 06118 860-622-5340 East Hartford Middle School 777 Burnside Avenue

East Hartford, CT 06108 860-622-5670 Franklin H. Mayberry Elementary School 101 Great Hill Road

East Hartford, CT 06108 860-622-5731 Silver Lane Elementary School 15 Mercer Avenue

East Hartford, CT 06118 860-622-1250 x1 Synergy Alternative High School 40 Butternut Drive

East Hartford, CT 06118 860-622-5984 East Windsor High School 76 South Main Street

East Windsor, CT 06088 860-623-3361 x7247 Buckley High School Grades 9-10:

585 Wethersfield Avenue

Hartford, CT 06114

Grades 11-12:

395 Lyme Street

Hartford, CT 06112 860-695-1014 Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy 215 South Street

Hartford, CT 06114 860-695-2444 Hartford Public High School 55 Forest Street

Hartford, CT 06105 860-695-1359 Maria C. Colon Sanchez School 176 Babcock Street

Hartford, CT 06106 860-695-4943 Martin Luther King Jr. School 25 Ridgefield Street

Hartford, CT 06112 860-695-0303 M.D. Fox Elementary School 470 Maple Avenue

Hartford, CT 06114 860-695-7732 Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School 260 Holcomb Street

Hartford, CT 06112 860-695-4842 Weaver High School 415 Granby Street

Hartford, CT 06112 860-695-1682

Family Resource Centers (FRC)

Name Location Contact Laurel School 1 Filley Street

Bloomfield, CT 06002 860-769-5518 Franklin H Mayberry School 101 Great Hill Road

East Hartford, CT 06108 860-622-5737 Silver Lane School 15 Mercer Avenue

East Hartford, CT 06108 860-622-5515 Broad Brook School 14 Rye Street

East Windsor, CT 06016 860-627-9741 Henry Barnard School 27 Shaker Road

Enfield, CT 06082 860-253-5144 Stowe Family Resource Center 117 Post Office Road

Enfield, CT 06082 860-253-5214 Burns Latino Studies Academy 195 Putnam Street

Hartford, CT 06106 860-695-2994 Fred D. Wish Museum School 350 Barbour Street

Hartford, CT 06120 860-695-5639 Maria C. Colon Sanchez School 176 Babcock Street

Hartford, CT 06106 860-695-4940 Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School 260 Holcomb Street

Hartford, CT 06112 860-695-6867 S.A.N.D School 1750 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06120 860-695-5062 Gilead Hill School 580 Gilead Street

Hebron, CT 06248 860-228-9488 Washington Media Arts Magnet School 94 Cedar Street

Manchester, CT 06040 860-647-3330 Birch Grove Primary School 247 Rhodes Road

Tolland, CT 06084 860-870-6750 x30216 Maple Street School 20 Maple Street

Vernon, CT 06066 860-335-6954 Charter Oak International Academy 425 Oakwood Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06110 860-929-5575 Oliver Ellsworth School 730 Kennedy Road

Windsor, CT 06095 860-687-2070

Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf

Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/

Name Service Provided Location Contact Amplify, Inc. RBHAO

RSAB 151 New Park Ave, Ste 14A

Hartford, CT 06106 860-667-6388 Serving towns of Andover, Avon, Berlin, Bloomfield, Bolton, Bristol, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Granby, Hartford, Hebron, Kensington, Manchester, Marlborough, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Plymouth, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stafford, Suffield, Tolland, Vernon, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, Windsor Locks National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line https://www.crisistextline.org/text-us/ Text CT to 741741

Statewide Programs

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact FAVOR, Inc. Family Advocacy

Family Peer Support 185 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109 860-563-3232 Beacon Health Options CC/Intensive Care Coordination 500 Enterprise Drive

Rocky Hill, CT 06067 877-552-8247

Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.

Western Region Resource List

Updated 10.22.21

For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)

For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact Charlotte Hungerford OPCC/EDT

MATCH/TF-CBT 50 Litchfield Street

Torrington, CT 06790 860-489-3391 Community Mental Health Affiliates OPCC/EDT

MATCH/TF-CBT 255 Bank Street, 4th Fl

Waterbury, CT 06704 860-596-9724 Family and Children’s Aid, Inc. OPCC/EDT

TF-CBT 75 West Street

Danbury, CT 06810 203-205-2616 Family and Children’s Aid, Inc. OPCC 325 Danbury Road

New Milford, CT 06776 860-354-8556 Family and Children’s Aid, Inc. OPCC/EDT

TF-CBT 30 Holmes Avenue

Waterbury, CT 06702 203-755-2868 Wellmore, Inc. OPCC/CC

MATCH/TF-CBT 141 East Main Street, 2nd Fl

Waterbury, CT 06702 203-756-7287 Wellmore, Inc. OPCC 333 Church Street, 1st Fl

Naugatuck, CT 06770 203-723-9599 Wellmore, Inc. MC/CC 402 E. Main Street

Waterbury, CT 06702 203-755-1143 Wellmore, Inc. MC/CC 30 Peck Road, Bldg 2

Ste 2203

Torrington, CT 06790 860-626-7007

Youth Services Bureau (YSB)

Name of Agency Location Contact Danbury Youth Services, Inc. 91 West Street

Danbury, CT 06810 203-748-2936 Housatonic Youth Service Bureau, Inc. 246 Warren Turnpike

Falls Village, CT 06031 860-824-4720 Naugatuck Youth Services 13 Scott Street

Naugatuck, CT 06770 203-720-5673 New Milford Youth Agency 2 Pickett District Road

New Milford, CT 06776 860-210-2030 Newtown Youth and Family Services 15 Berkshire Road

Sandy Hook, CT 06482 203-270-4335 Torrington Youth Service Bureau 8 Church Street

Torrington, CT 06790 860-496-0356 Ridgefield Youth Service Bureau 90 East Road

Ridgefield, CT 06877 203-438-6141 Waterbury Youth Services 83 Prospect Street

Waterbury, CT 06702 203-573-0264 WatertownYouth Services 250 Colonial Street

Oakville, CT 06795 860-945-4830 x2100 Winchester Youth Services 480 Main Street

Winchester, CT 06098 860-379-0708 x211

School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located

*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of School Location Contact Broadview Middle School 72 Hospital Avenue

Danbury, CT 06810 203-731-8274 Danbury High School 43 Clapboard Ridge Road

Danbury CT 06811 203-790-2886 Rogers Park Middle School 21 Memorial Drive

Danbury, CT 06810 203-778-7479 Newtown Middle School 11 Queen Street

Newtown, CT 06470 203-270-6114 Crosby High School 3465 East Main Street

Waterbury, CT 06705 203-805-4916 Driggs Elementary School 77 Woodlawn Terrace

Waterbury, CT 06710 203-596-9503 Wallace Middle School 3465 East Main Street

Waterbury, CT 06705 203-805-4916

Family Resource Centers (FRC)

Name Location Contact Morris Street School 28 Morris Street

Danbury, CT 06810 203-790-2682 Vogel-Wetmore School 68 Church Street

Torrington, CT 06790 860-489-8552 Reed School 33 Griggs Street

Waterbury, CT 06704 203-574-8180 Woodrow Wilson School 235 Birch Street

Waterbury, CT 06704 203-573-6664 Batcheller Early Education Center 201 Pratt Street

Winsted, CT 06098 860-379-5423

x5262

Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf

Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/

Name Service Provided Location Contact Western CT Coalition RBHAO

RSAB 7 Old Sherman Turnpike

Danbury, CT 06810 203-743-7741 Serving: Barkhamsted, Beacon Falls, Bethel, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Canaan, Cheshire, Colebrook, Cornwall, Danbury, Goshen, Hartland, Harwinton, Kent, Litchfield, Middlebury, Morris, Naugatuck, New Fairfield, New Hartford, New Milford, Newtown, Norfolk, North Canaan, Oxford, Prospect, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Salisbury, Sharon, Sherman, Southbury, Thomaston, Torrington, Warren, Washington, Waterbury, Watertown, Winchester, Winsted, Wolcott, and Woodbury National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line https://www.crisistextline.org/text-us/ Text CT to 741741

Statewide Programs

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact FAVOR, Inc. Family Advocacy

Family Peer Support 185 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109 860-563-3232 Beacon Health Options CC/Intensive Care Coordination 500 Enterprise Drive

Rocky Hill, CT 06067 877-552-8247

Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.

Central Region Resource List

Updated 10.22.21

For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Community Based Behavioral Health

LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)

For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact Bridge Family Center OPCC 45 West Main Street

Avon, CT 06001 860-313-1119 Child Guidance Clinic of Central CT OPCC

MATCH/TF-CBT 384 Pratt Street

Meriden, CT 06450 203-235-5767 Community Mental Health Affiliates OPCC/

MATCH/TF-CBT 233 Main Street

New Britain, CT 06051 860-224-8192 Klingberg Family Services OPCC/EDT 370 Linwood Avenue

New Britain, CT 06052 OPCC 860-243-4416

EDT 860-832-5527 Rushford/Hartford HealthCare CC 883 Paddock Avenue

Meriden, CT 06450 860-227-0321 Village for Families & Children EDT 117 Lincoln Street

Meriden, CT 06451 860-236-4511 Wheeler Clinic OPCC/EDT/CC/MC

MATCH/TF-CBT 91 Northwest Drive

Plainville, CT 06062 860-793-3500 Wheeler Clinic OPCC 225 North Main Street

Bristol, CT 06011 860-793-3500

Youth Services Bureau (YSB)

Name of Agency Location Contact Avon Youth Services 60 West Main Street, Bldg 1

Avon, CT 06001 860-409-4394 Berlin Youth Services 240 Kensington Road

Berlin, CT 06037 860-828-7059 Bristol Youth Service Bureau 51 High Street

Bristol, CT 06010 860-314-4690 Torrington Youth Service Bureau (Torrington, Harwinton, Burlington, Litchfield, Goshen) 8 Church Street

Torrington, CT 06790 860-496-0356 Canton Youth Service Bureau P.O. Box 168

4 Market Street

Collinsville, CT 06022 860-693-5808 Cheshire Youth Services 84 South Main Street

Cheshire, CT 06410 203-271-6690 Farmington Youth Services 1 Monteith Drive

Farmington, CT 06032 860-675-2390 Meriden Youth Services 165 Miller Street

Meriden, CT 06450 203-630-4239 New Britain Youth and Family Services 27 West Main Street

New Britain, CT 06051 860-826-3370 Newington Youth Service Bureau 200 Garfield Street

Newington, CT 06111 860-665-8590 Plainville Youth Services 50 Whiting Street

Plainville, CT 06062 860-793-0221 Rocky Hill Youth and Family Services 699 Old Main Street

Rocky Hill, CT 06067 860-258-2724 Simsbury Youth Services 754 Hopmeadow Street

Simsbury, CT 06070 860-658-3283 Southington Youth Services 196 North Main Street

Southington, CT 06489 860-276-6281 Wallingford Youth and Social Services 6 Fairfield Boulevard

Wallingford, CT 06492 203-294-2175 Wethersfield Social and Youth Services 505 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109 860-721-2977

School Based Health Centers (SBHC)

Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located

*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both

Name of School Location Contact Lincoln Middle School 164 Centennial Avenue

Meriden, CT 06451 203-238-2381 Benjamin Franklin Elementary School* 426 West Main Street

Meriden, CT 06451 203-235-7997 Casimir Pulaski Elementary* 100 Clearview Avenue

Meriden, CT 06450 203-238-1273 Hanover Elementary School* 208 Main Street

Meriden, CT 06451 203-235-6359 Israel Putnam Elementary School* 133 Parker Avenue

Meriden, CT 06450 203-237-8493 John Barry Elementary School* 124 Columbia Street

Meriden, CT 06450 203-237-8831 Nathan Hale Elementary School* 277 Atkins Street Extension

Meriden, CT 06450 203-237-7486 Roger Sherman Elementary School* 64 North Pearl Street

Meriden, CT 06450 203-238-1286 Thomas Hooker Elementary School* 70 Overlook Road

Meriden, CT 06450 203-237-8839 Gaffney School 322 Slater Road

New Britain, CT 06053 860-438-7822 New Britain High School 110 Mill Street

New Britain, CT 06051 860-826-8845 Roosevelt School* 40 Goodwin Street

New Britain, CT 06051 860-826-2321

Family Resource Centers (FRC)

Name Location Contact Greene Hills School 718 Pine Street

Bristol, CT 06010 860-584-7822 South Side School 21 Tuttle Road

Bristol, CT 06010 860-584-7812 West Bristol School 500 Clark Avenue

Bristol, CT 06010 860-584-7815 Benjamin Franklin Elementary School 426 West Main Street

Meriden, CT 06451 203-238-2316 John Barry Elementary School 124 Columbia Street

Meriden, CT 06450 203-237-4743 Chamberlain Elementary School 221 Farmington Avenue

New Britain, CT 06053 860-832-5692 Smith Elementary School 142 Rutherford Street

New Britain, CT 06051 860-223-8819 Thomas Jefferson School 140 Horse Plain Road

New Britain, CT 06053 860-224-3193 Linden Street School 69 Linden Street

Plainville, CT 06062 860-793-6304 x0 Partnership Learning Academy 77 Main Street

Terryville, CT 06786 860-516-7002

Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)

Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf

Name Service Provided Location Contact Amplify, Inc. RBHAO

RSAB 151 New Park Ave, Ste 14A

Hartford, CT 06106 860-667-6388 Serving: Andover, Avon, Berlin, Bloomfield, Bolton, Bristol, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Granby, Hartford, Hebron, Kensington, Manchester, Marlborough, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Plymouth, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stafford, Suffield, Tolland, Vernon, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, Windsor Locks Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcare RBHAO

RSAB 127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl

North Haven, CT 06473 203-736-8566 Serving: Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line https://www.crisistextline.org/text-us/ Text CT to 741741

Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/

Statewide Programs

Name of Agency Service Provided Location Contact FAVOR, Inc. Family Advocacy

Family Peer Support 185 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109 860-563-3232 Beacon Health Options CC/Intensive Care Coordination 500 Enterprise Drive

Rocky Hill, CT 06067 877-552-8247

For more information, click here.