(WTNH) – There are many resources available for parents looking to help their children if they are in a crisis.
Below is a list of resources available nationally and in Connecticut.
- Call 2-1-1 from a landline; when prompted follow 1-1 again. All 211 calls are screened for a police or ambulance. Only dial 911 if it’s a medical emergency.
- Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741) – Available 24/7, 365 days a year, this organization helps people with mental health challenges by connecting callers with trained crisis volunteers who will provide confidential advice, support, and referrals if needed.
- Lifeline Chat – chat online with crisis centers around the United States.
- The Trevor Project (Call 866-488-7386 or Text “START” to 678678) – Trained counselors available 24/7 to support youth who are in crisis, feeling suicidal, or in need of a safe and judgment free place to talk. Specializing in supporting the LGBTQI+ community.
Help Lines
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish), or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746. Spanish speakers from Puerto Rico can text Hablanos to 1-787-339-2663.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
- National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or Online Chat
- The Eldercare Locator: 1-800-677-1116
- Veteran’s Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Crisis Chat or text: 8388255
- Youth or Young Crisis Text Line – Text “LISTEN” to 741-741, or visit http://www.crisistextline.org/ for more info.
If your child is actively harming themselves, having suicidal thoughts, or planning to hurt others, call 911, or 2-1-1 and press option 1 for the Mobile Crisis Service. This is a 24 hour, 7 day a week free service to have your child immediately evaluated by a mental health professional. NOTE: If calling by cell phone, 2-1-1 can also be reached toll-free at: 800.203.1234
CTC Resources for children and adolescents
Regional Services – Central
Child Guidance Clinic of Central CT
Outpatient Services
384 Pratt Street Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-5767
Community Mental Health Affiliates
Outpatient Services
233 Main Street New Britain, CT 06051
860-826-1358
Wheeler Clinic
Outpatient Services, Mobile Crisis, Care Coordination
91 Northwest Drive Plainville, CT 06062
860-793-3567
Care Coordination
883 Paddock Avenue Meriden, CT 06450
203-634-7061
Regional Services – Western
Community Mental Health Affiliates
Outpatient Services
36 Sheffield Street Waterbury, CT 06710
860-826-1358
Wellmore, Inc.
Outpatient Services, Care Coordination
70 Pine Street Waterbury, CT 06710
203-575-0466 ext. 115
Wellmore, Inc.
Outpatient Services, Care Coordination
150 Meadow Street Naugatuck, CT 06770
203-575-0466 ext. 115
Wellmore, Inc.
Outpatient Services, Mobile Crisis
402 E. Main Street Waterbury, CT 06702
203-575-0466 ext. 115
Regional YSBs
14 Youth Service Bureaus serve 14 towns in the Central Region
Cheshire Youth & Social Services, Inc.
84 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 271-6690
Meriden Youth Services
165 Miller Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 630-4221
For more information or to find another YSB, visit: https://www.ctyouthservices.org.
RESOURCES FOR CHILDREN ONLY
Southwest Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected
|Community Based Behavioral Health
LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |
Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press “1” and “1” again to be directly connected
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Boys and Girls Village
|OPCC/EDT
TF-CBT
|528 Wheeler Farms Road
Milford, CT 06461
|203-877-0300
|Child and Family Guidance Center
|OPCC/
CC/MC
|180 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604
|203-394-6529
|Child Guidance of Mid Fairfield
|OPCC/EDT/CC/
MATCH/TF-CBT
|100 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
|203-299-1315
|Child Guidance of Southern CT
|OPCC/CC
TF-CBT
|103 West Broad Street
Stamford, CT 06902
|203-324-6127
|The Center for Family Justice
|OPCC/CC/
TF-CBT
|753 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604
|203-334-6154
|Family Centers
|OPCC/TF-CBT
|60 Palmer’s Hill Road
Stamford, CT 06902
|203-324-3167
|Lifebridge
|OPCC
|475 Clinton Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06694
|203-368-4291
|Norwalk Community Health Centers
|TF-CBT
|120 Connecticut Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06854
|203-851-1000
|Southwest Community Health Centers
|OPCC/TF-CBT
|1046 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604
|203-330-6000
|Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
|Name of Agency
|Location
|Contact
|Bridgeport Youth Services Bureau
|45 Lyon Terrace
Bridgeport, CT 06608
|203-576-7110
|The Depot Youth Center
|25 Heights Road
Darien, CT 06820
|203-655-0812
|Fairfield Youth Services
|75 Mill Plain Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
|203-256-3191
|Greenwich Youth Services-United Way
|101 Field Point Road
Greenwich, CT 06830
|203-622-3371
|New Canaan Youth Services
|77A Main Street
New Canaan, CT 06840
|860-594-3080
|Norwalk Department of Youth Services
|125 East Street
Norwalk, CT 06851
|203-854-7785
|Stamford Youth Service Bureau
|888 Washington Blvd, 6th Fl
Stamford, CT 06901
|203-977-5674
|Stratford Community Services
|468 Birdseye Street
Stratford, CT 06615
|203-385-4095
|Trumbull Counseling Center
|5892 Main Street
Trumbull, CT 06611
|203-261-5110
|Weston Youth Services
|24 School Road
Weston, CT 06883
|203-222-2585
|Westport Social & Youth Services
|110 Myrtle Ave, Rm 200
Westport, CT 06880
|203-341-1050
|Wilton Youth Services
|180 School Road
Wilton, CT 06891
|203-834-6241
|School Based Health Centers (SBHC)
Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both
|Name of School
|Location
|Contact
|Bassick High School
|1181 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06605
|203-275-3081
|Blackham Elementary School
|425 Thorme Street
Bridgeport, CT 06606
|203-275-4751
|Central High School
|1 Lincoln Boulevard
Bridgeport, CT 06606
|203-275-1502
|Columbus School
|275 George Street
Bridgeport, CT 06604
|203-275-1918
|Dunbar Elementary School
|445 Union Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
|203-275-3631
|Harding High School
|379 Bond Street
Bridgeport, CT 06610
|203-275-2751
|High Horizons Magnet School
|700 Palisade Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06610
|203-305-7971
|Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School
|479 Helen Street
Bridgeport, CT 06610
|203-275-4404
|Read Elementary School
|130 Ezra Street
Bridgeport, CT 06606
|203-275-4710
|Roosevelt Elementary School
|680 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604
|203-275-2100
|Brien McMahon High School
|300 Highland Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06854
|203-852-9488
|Norwalk High School
|23 Calvin Murphy Drive
Norwalk, CT 06851
|203-838-4881
|Cloonan Middle School
|11 W North Street
Stamford, CT 06902
|203-977-4544
|Dolan Middle School
|51 Toms Road
Stamford, CT 06906
|203-977-4441
|Rippowam Middle School
|381 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905
|203-977-5255
|Stamford High School
|55 Strawberry Hill Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
|203-977-4223
|Westhill High School
|125 Roxbury Road
Stamford, CT 06902
|203-977-4477
|Wooster Middle School
|150 Lincoln Street
Stratford, CT 06614
|203-385-4275
|Family Resource Centers (FRC)
|Name
|Location
|Contact
|Cesar A. Batalla Elementary School
|606 Howard Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06605
|203-579-8526
|Dunbar School
|445 Union Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
|203-275-3648
|Roosevelt School
|680 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604
|203-275-2102
|Fox Run Elementary School
|228 Fillow Street
Norwalk, CT 06850
|203-899-2326
|Side By Side Charter School
|10 Chestnut Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
|203-857-0306
|Roger International School
|202 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT 06902
|203-323-0681
|Stratford Academy
|719 Birdseye Street
Stratford, CT 06615
|203-381-6992
|Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)
Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf
Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization For Southwestern CT, A Program of RYASAP
RSAB serving the towns of Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, Wilton
|RBHAO
RSAB
|2470 Fairfield Avenue, 3rd Fl
Bridgeport, CT 06605
|203-450-3328
|Statewide Programs
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|FAVOR, Inc.
|Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support
|185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109
|860-563-3232
|Beacon Health Options
|CC/Intensive Care Coordination
|500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
|877-552-8247
Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children's behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.
South Central Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Community Based Behavioral Health
LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |
Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Bridges Healthcare, Inc.
|OPCC/CC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|949 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
|203-878-6365
|Bridges Healthcare, Inc.
|OPCC/CC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|98 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
|203-878-6365
|Children’s Center of Hamden
|EDT
|1400 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06517
|203-248-2116
|Clifford Beers Guidance Clinic
|OPCC/CC/MC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|93 Edwards Street
New Haven, CT 06511
|203-772-1270
|Clifford Beers Guidance Clinic
|OPCC
|1575 Boston Post Road
Building B, Unit C
Guilford, CT 06437
|203-772-1270
|Cornell Scott Hill Health Corporation
|OPCC TF-CBT
|400 Columbus Avenue
New Haven, CT 06519
|203-503-3055
|Lower Naugatuck Valley Parent Child Resource Center, Inc.
|OPCC MATCH/TF-CBT
|30 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
|203-800-7177
|Yale Child Study Center
|OPCC MATCH/TF-CBT
|350 George Street, 2nd Fl
New Haven, CT 06511
|844-362-9272
|West Haven Mental Health Clinic
|OPCC TF-CBT
|270 Center Street
West Haven, CT 06516
|203-974-5900
|Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
|Name of Agency
|Location
|Contact
|Ansonia Youth Service Bureau
|42 Grove Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
|203-736-5095
|Branford Counseling Center
|342 Harbor Street
Branford, CT 06405
|203-481-4248
|Derby Bureau of Youth Services
|1 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
|203-736-1450
|Town of East Haven Youth Services Bureau
|1 Maple Street
East Haven, CT 06512
|203-415-9394
|Guilford Youth and Family Services
|36 Graves Avenue
Guilford, CT 06437
|203-453-8047
|Hamden Youth Services Bureau
|11 Pine Street
Hamden, CT 06514
|203-777-2610
|Milford Youth and Family Services
|150 Gulf Street
Milford, CT 06460
|203-783-3253
|City of New Haven Youth Services Department
|165 Church Street
New Haven, CT 06510
|203-946-7582
|North Haven Youth Services
|18 Church Street
North Haven, CT 06473
|203-239-5321
|Orange Youth Services
|525 Orange Center Road
Orange, CT 06577
|203-891-4785
|Shelton Youth Service Bureau
|120 Meadow Street
Shelton, CT 06484
|203-924-7614
|West Haven Youth and Family Services
|201 Noble Street
West Haven, CT 06516
|203-937-3633
|Woodbridge Youth Service Bureau
|4 Meetinghouse Lane
Woodbridge, CT 06525
|203-389-3429
|School Based Health Centers (SBHC)
Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both
|Name of School
|Location
|Contact
|Ansonia High School
|20 Pulaski Highway
Ansonia, CT 06401
|203-732-7230
|Branford High School
|185 East Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
|203-315-6727
|Francis Walsh Intermediate School
|185 Damascus Road
Branford, CT 06405
|203-315-3533
|Mary Murphy Elementary School
|14 Brushy Plain Road
Branford, CT 06405
|203-488-4151
|Momauguin Elementary School
|99 Cosey Beach Road
East Haven, CT 06512
|203-468-3321
|Church Street Elementary
|95 Church Street
Hamden, CT 06514
|203-407-4368
|Hamden High School
|2040 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
|203-248-6107
|Augusta Lewis Troup School
|259 Edgewood Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
|475-220-3076
|Barnard Environmental Studies Interdistrict Magnet
|170 Derby Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
|475-220-3584
|Clinton Avenue School
|293 Clinton Avenue
New Haven, CT 06513
|475-220-3318
|Fair Haven School
|164 Grand Avenue
New Haven, CT 06513
|475-220-2643
|James Hillhouse High School
|480 Sherman Parkway
New Haven, CT 06511
|475-220-7555
|King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet
|150 Fournier Street
New Haven, CT 06511
|475-220-2791
|Lincoln-Bassett Community School
|130 Bassett Street
New Haven, CT 06511
|475-220-8516
|Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet
|191 Fountain Street
New Haven, CT 06515
|475-220-2815
|Robert Clemente Leadership Academy
|360 Columbus Avenue
New Haven, CT 06519
|475-220-7617
|Truman School
|114 Truman Street
New Haven, CT 06519
|475-220-2122
|Wilbur Cross High School
|181 Mitchell Drive
New Haven CT 06511
|475-220-7444
|Family Resource Centers (FRC)
|Name
|Location
|Contact
|Indian Neck School
|12 Melrose Avenue
Branford, CT 06405
|203-481-5066
|Overbrook Early Learning Center
|54 Gerrish Avenue
East Haven, CT 06512
|203-468-3305
|Church Street Elementary
|95 Church Street
Hamden, CT 06514
|203-407-3111
|Calf Pen Meadow Middle School
|395 Welchs Point Road
Milford, CT 06460
|203-783-3626
|Pumpkin Delight Elementary School
|24 Art Street
Milford, CT 06460
|203-783-3626
|Augusta Lewis Troup School
|259 Edgewood Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
|475-220-3000
|Brennan Rogers School of Communications and Media
|200 Wilmot Road
New Haven, CT 06515
|475-220-2221
|Fair Haven School
|164 Grand Avenue
New Haven, CT 06513
|475-220-2630
|Hill Central School
|144 DeWitt Street
New Haven, CT 06519
|475-220-6195
|North Branford Parks and Recreation
|1332 Middletown Avenue
Northford, CT 06472
|203-484-4243
|Savin Rock Community School
|50 Park Street
West Haven, CT 06516
|203-931-4739
|Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)
Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf
Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/
|Name
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcare
RSAB serving the towns of Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge
|RBHAO
RSAB
|127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl
North Haven, CT 06473
|203-736-8566
|Statewide Programs
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|FAVOR, Inc.
|Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support
|185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109
|860-563-3232
|Beacon Health Options
|CC/Intensive Care Coordination
|500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
|877-552-8247
Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.
Eastern Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Community Based Behavioral Health
LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |
Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Child and Family Agency of SE CT
|OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT
|7 Vauxhall Street
New London, CT 06320
|860-443-2896
|Child and Family Agency of SE CT
|OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT
|190 Westbrook Road
Essex, CT 06426
|860-767-0147
|Clifford Beers Guidance Clinic
|MC
|93 Edwards Street
New Haven, CT 06511
|203-772-1270
|Community Health Center
|OPCC/TF-CBT
|675 Main Street
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-347-6971
|Community Health Resources
|OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT
|1310 West Main Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
|860-456-7200
|Community Health Resources
|CC
|1491 West Main Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
|877-884-3571
or
860-771-4865
|Middlesex Hospital
|MC
|51 Broad Street
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-358-3401
|Natchaug Hospital
|EDT
|189 Storrs Road
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
|860-465-5943
|Natchaug Hospital
|EDT
|934 North Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
|860-779-2101 x315
|Natchaug Hospital
|EDT
|1353 Gold Star Highway
Groton, CT 06340
|860-465-5907
|Natchaug Hospital
|EDT
|11-A Stott Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
|860-823-5320
|Rushford Center Inc.
|CC
|883 Paddock Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450
|860-349-2043
|United Community & Family Services
|MC
|31 Dow Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
|860-822-4317
|United Community & Family Services
|MC
|77 East Town Street
Norwich, CT 06360
|860-822-4317
|United Community & Family Services
|OPCC/CC/
MATCH/TF-CBT
|47 Town Street
Norwich, CT 06360
|860-892-7042
|United Services, Inc.
|OPCC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|140 North Frontage Road
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
|860-456-2261
|United Services, Inc.
|OPCC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|1007 North Main Street
Dayville, CT 06241
|860-774-2020
|Village for Families & Children
|EDT
|282 Main Street Ext
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-236-4511 x3636
|Wheeler Clinic
|EDT
|20 Tuttle Place, Unit 6A
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-632-3231
|Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
|Name of Agency
|Location
|Contact
|Ashford Youth Services Bureau
|5 Town Hall Road
Ashford, CT 06278
|860-487-4417
|Clinton Youth & Family Services
|48 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
|860-669-1103
|Colchester Youth Services
|127 Norwich Ave, Ste 205
Colchester, CT 06415
|860-537-7255
|Coventry Youth Services
|1712 Main Street
Coventry, CT 06238
|860-742-5324
|Cromwell Youth Services
|41 West Street
Cromwell, CT 06416
|860-632-3448
|Durham/Middlefield Youth & Family Services
|405 Main Street, Ste 11
Middlefield, CT 06455
|860-349-0258
|East Haddam Youth & Family Services
|387 East Haddam-Moodus Road
Moodus, CT 06469
|860-873-3296
|East Hampton Youth Services
|20 East High Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
|860-267-9982
|East Lyme Youth Services (includes Salem)
|45 Society Road
Niantic, CT 06357
|860-739-6788
|Griswold Community Youth Center
|28 Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
|860-376-7026
|Groton Youth Service Bureau
|45 Fort Hill Road
Groton, CT 06340
|860-441-6760
|Youth and Family Services of Haddam – Killingworth, Inc.
|91 Little City Road
Higganum, CT 06441
|860-345-7498
|Ledyard Youth Services (Ledyard, Gales Ferry)
|741 Colonel Ledyard Hwy
Ledyard, CT 06339
|860-464-3213
|Lyme’s Youth Service Bureau (Lyme, Old Lyme)
|59 Lyme Street
Old Lyme, CT 06371
|860-434-7208
|Madison Youth Services
|10 School Street
Madison, CT 06443
|203-245-5645
|Mansfield Youth Services
|4 South Eagleville Road
Mansfield, CT 06268
|860-429-3319
|Middletown Youth Services
|51 Green Street
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-854-6030
|Montville Youth Services
|836 Old Colchester Road
Oakdale, CT 06370
|860-848-7724
|New London Office of Youth Affairs
|111 Union Street
New London, CT 06320
|860-442-4994
|Norwich Youth & Family Services
|75 Mohegan Road
Norwich, CT 06360
|860-823-3782
|Old Saybrook Youth and Family
|322 Main Street
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
|860-395-3190
|Portland Youth Service Bureau
|265 Main Street
Portland, CT 06480
|860-342-6758
|Preston Youth Service Bureau
|389 Route 2
Preston, CT 06365
|860-887-5581
|Stonington Youth Services
|166 South Broad Street
Pawcatuck, CT 06379
|860-535-5015
|TEEG
|15 Thatcher Road
N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255
|860-923-3458
|Tri-Town Youth Services
(Chester, Deep River, Essex)
|56 High Street
Deep River, CT 06417
|860-526-3600
|United Services, Inc
(Brooklyn, Canterbury, Eastford, Killingly, Plainfield, Sterling)
|P.O. Box 378
Wauregan, CT 06387
|860-564-6100
|Voluntown Youth Services
|195 Main Street
Voluntown, CT 06384
|860-376-2325
|Waterford Youth Service Bureau
|200 Boston Post Road
Waterford, CT 06385
|860-444-5848
|Westbrook Youth and Family Services
|1163 Boston Post Road
Westbrook, CT 06498
|860-399-9239
|Willington Youth Services
|40 Old Farms Road
Willington, CT 06279
|860-429-8321
|Windham Youth Services (Willimantic, Windham)
|872 Main Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
|860-423-4534
|School Based Health Centers (SBHC)
Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both
|Name of School
|Location
|Contact
|Parish Hill High/Middle School*
|304 Parish Hill Road
Chaplin, CT 06235
|860-455-9584
|Catherine Kolnaski Magnet School
|500 Poquonnock Road
Groton, CT 06340
|860-445-2191
|Fitch High School
|101 Groton Long Point Road
Groton, CT 06340
|860-446-9543
or
860-449-7253
|Groton Middle School
|35 Groton Long Point Road
Groton, CT 06340
|860-446-4200
|Thames River Magnet School
|250 Brandegee Avenue
Groton, CT 06340
|860-980-8230 temporary
|Jeffrey Elementary School*
|331 Copse Road
Madison, CT 06443
|203-245-6340
|Ryerson Elementary School*
|982 Durham Road
Madison, CT 06443
|203-245-6340
|Beman Middle School
|1 Wilderman’s Way
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-347-8594
|Commodore Macdonough Elementary School
|66 Spring Street
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-347-8553
|Wesley Elementary
|10 Wesleyan Hills Road
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-344-0381
|Mystic River Magnet School
|160 Fishtown Road
Mystic, CT 06355
|860-908-8300
|Stonington Middle School
|204 Mistuxet Ave
Mystic, CT 06355
|860-536-9613 x4112
|Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School
|36 Waller Street
New London, CT 06320
|860-437-6480 x7232
|ISAAC (Interdistrict School for Arts and Communications)
|190 Governor Winthrop Blvd
New London, CT 06320
|860-447-1003
|Jennings Elementary School
|50 Mercer Street
New London, CT 06320
|860-447-6050 x7665
|Nathan Hale Elementary School
|37 Beech Drive
New London, CT 06320
|860-447-6060 x7537
|New London High School
|490 Jefferson Avenue
New London, CT 06320
|860-437-6400 x7019
|Regional Multicultural Magnet School
|1 Bulkeley Place
New London, CT 06320
|860-437-7775 x7333
|Winthrop Elementary School
|74 Grove Street
New London, CT 06320
|860-447-6070 x7115
|Barrows STEM Academy
|141 Tuckie Road
North Windham, CT 06226
|860-465-2610,
x4610
|Putnam Middle School*
|35 Wicker Street
Putnam, CT 06260
|860-928-4698 Elem/middle
or
860-928-2714 High school
|Friendship School
|24 Rope Ferry Road
Waterford, CT 06385
|860-447-4049 x7156
|Windham High School
|355 High Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
|860-465-2465
|Windham Middle School
|123 Quarry Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
|860-465-2620
|Family Resource Centers (FRC)
|Name
|Location
|Contact
|Catherine C. Kolnaski Magnet School
|500 Poquonnock Road
Groton, CT 06340
|860-448-5586
|Farm Hill School
|390 Ridge Road
Middletown, CT 06457
|860-347-0869
|Jennings School
|50 Mercer Street
New London, CT 06320
|860-448-5294
|Nathan Hale School
|37 Beech Drive
New London, CT
|860-448-5049
|Thomas W. Mahan Elementary School
|94 Salem Turnpike
Norwich, CT 06360
|860-823-4205
|Plainfield’s Early Childhood Center
|651 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
|860-564-6411
|Putnam Elementary School
|33 Wicker Street
Putnam, CT 06260
|860-963-6940
|Goodyear E.C.C.
|22 Williamsville Road
Rogers, CT 06263
|860-779-6770
|Natchaug Elementary School
|123 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
|860-465-2396
or
860-465-2578
|Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)
Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf
Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/
|Name
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcare
|RBHAO
RSAB
|127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl
North Haven, CT 06473
|203-736-8566
|Alliance for Prevention and Wellness serving the towns of Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge
|SERAC
|RBHAO
RSAB
|228 West Town Street
Norwich, CT 06360
|860-848-2800
|SERAC serving the towns of Ashford, Bozrah, Brooklyn, Canterbury, Chaplin, Colchester, Columbia, Coventry, East Lyme, Eastford, Franklin, Griswold, Groton, Hampton, Killingly, Lebanon, Ledyard, Lisbon, Lyme, Mansfield, Montville, New London, North Stonington, Norwich, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Pomfret, Preston, Putnam, Salem, Scotland, Sprague, Sterling, Stonington, Thompson, Union, Voluntown, Waterford, Willington, Windham, Woodstock
|Statewide Programs
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|FAVOR, Inc.
|Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support
|185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109
|860-563-3232
|Beacon Health Options
|CC/Intensive Care Coordination
|500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
|877-552-8247
Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.
North Central Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Community Based Behavioral Health
LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |
Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Bridge Family Center
|OPCC
|26 Union Street, Ste 2
Rockville, CT 06066
|860-313-1119
|Bridge Family Center
|OPCC
|100 Shield Street
West Hartford, CT 06110
|860-313-1119
|Catholic Charities
|OPCC/TF-CBT
|45 Wadsworth Street
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-527-1124
|Community Child Guidance Clinic
|OPCC/
MATCH/TF-CBT
|317 North Main Street
Manchester, CT 06042
|860-643-2101
|Community Health Resources
|MC/CC/MATCH/TF-CBT
|444 Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
|860-730-8956
|Community Health Resources
|OPCC/MATCH/TF-CBT
|153 Hazard Avenue
Enfield, CT 06082
|860-253-5020
|Community Health Resources
|OPCC/CC/TF-CBT/MATCH
|693 Bloomfield Ave, Ste 101
Bloomfield, CT 06002
|860-243-6584
|Hartford Hospital (Institute of Living)
|OPCC/EDT
|200 Retreat Avenue
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-545-7200
|Hockanum Valley Community Council
|OPCC
|27 Naek Road, Ste 4
Vernon, CT 06066
|860-872-9825
|Klingberg Family Center
|OPCC
|157 Charter Oak Avenue
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-243-4416
|Village for Families & Children
|OPCC/EDT
MATCH/TF-CBT
|331 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
|860-236-4511
|Village for Families & Children
|EDT
|34 Sequassen Street
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-263-4511
|Village for Families & Children
|EDT
|317 North Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
|860-236-4511
|Wheeler Clinic
|CC
|43 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT 06105
|860-793-3551
|Wheeler Clinic
|OPCC/MC/
MATCH/TF-CBT
|43 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT 06105
|860-793-3500
|Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
|Name of Agency
|Location
|Contact
|AHM (Andover, Hebron, Marlborough) Youth Services
|25 Pendleton Drive
Hebron, CT 06248
|860-228-9488
|Bloomfield Youth Services
|330 Park Ave, 2nd Fl
Bloomfield, CT 06002
|860-242-1895
|East Granby Youth Services
|9 Center Street
East Granby, CT 06026
|860-653-7800
|East Hartford Youth Services
|50 Chapman Place
East Hartford, CT 06108
|860-291-7179
|Ellington Youth Services
|31 Arbor Lane
Ellington, CT 06029
|860-870-3130
|Enfield Youth Services
|19 North Main Street
Enfield, CT 06082
|860-253-6380
|Glastonbury Youth Services
|321 Hubbard Street
Glastonbury, CT 06033
|860-652-7673
|Granby Youth Services
|15C North Granby Road
Granby, CT 06035
|860-844-5355
|Hartford Dept. of Families, Children, Youth & Recreation
|550 Main Street, Room 305
Hartford, CT 06103
|860-757-9595
|Manchester Youth Services
|63 Linden Street
Manchester, CT 06040
|860-647-5213
|Somers Social Services
|619 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
|860-265-7551
|South Windsor Youth Services
|150 Nevers Road
South Windsor, CT 06074
|860-648-5050
|Stafford Family Services
|21 Hyde Park Road
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
|860-684-4239
|Suffield Youth Services
|145 Bridge Street
Suffield, CT 06078
|860-668-3329 x3329
|Tolland Youth Services
|21 Tolland Green
Tolland, CT 06084
|860-871-3612
|Vernon Youth Services
|9 Elm Street
Vernon, CT 06066
|860-870-3555
|The Bridge Family Center (West Hartford)
|1038 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06107
|860-313-1119
|Windsor Youth Services
|599 Matianuck Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
|860-285-1946
|Windsor Locks Youth Services
|50 Church Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
|860-627-1482
|School Based Health Centers (SBHC)
Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both
|Name of School
|Location
|Contact
|CREC Metropolitan Learning Center
|1551 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT 06002
|860-242-7834
|Dr. John A. Langford Elementary School
|61 Alps Drive East
Hartford, CT 06108
|860-622-5714
|Early Childhood Learning Center at Hockanum
|191 Main Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
|860-622-5450
|East Hartford High School
|869 Forbes Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
|860-622-5340
|East Hartford Middle School
|777 Burnside Avenue
East Hartford, CT 06108
|860-622-5670
|Franklin H. Mayberry Elementary School
|101 Great Hill Road
East Hartford, CT 06108
|860-622-5731
|Silver Lane Elementary School
|15 Mercer Avenue
East Hartford, CT 06118
|860-622-1250 x1
|Synergy Alternative High School
|40 Butternut Drive
East Hartford, CT 06118
|860-622-5984
|East Windsor High School
|76 South Main Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
|860-623-3361 x7247
|Buckley High School
|Grades 9-10:
585 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
Grades 11-12:
395 Lyme Street
Hartford, CT 06112
|860-695-1014
|Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy
|215 South Street
Hartford, CT 06114
|860-695-2444
|Hartford Public High School
|55 Forest Street
Hartford, CT 06105
|860-695-1359
|Maria C. Colon Sanchez School
|176 Babcock Street
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-695-4943
|Martin Luther King Jr. School
|25 Ridgefield Street
Hartford, CT 06112
|860-695-0303
|M.D. Fox Elementary School
|470 Maple Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
|860-695-7732
|Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School
|260 Holcomb Street
Hartford, CT 06112
|860-695-4842
|Weaver High School
|415 Granby Street
Hartford, CT 06112
|860-695-1682
|Family Resource Centers (FRC)
|Name
|Location
|Contact
|Laurel School
|1 Filley Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
|860-769-5518
|Franklin H Mayberry School
|101 Great Hill Road
East Hartford, CT 06108
|860-622-5737
|Silver Lane School
|15 Mercer Avenue
East Hartford, CT 06108
|860-622-5515
|Broad Brook School
|14 Rye Street
East Windsor, CT 06016
|860-627-9741
|Henry Barnard School
|27 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
|860-253-5144
|Stowe Family Resource Center
|117 Post Office Road
Enfield, CT 06082
|860-253-5214
|Burns Latino Studies Academy
|195 Putnam Street
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-695-2994
|Fred D. Wish Museum School
|350 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
|860-695-5639
|Maria C. Colon Sanchez School
|176 Babcock Street
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-695-4940
|Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School
|260 Holcomb Street
Hartford, CT 06112
|860-695-6867
|S.A.N.D School
|1750 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06120
|860-695-5062
|Gilead Hill School
|580 Gilead Street
Hebron, CT 06248
|860-228-9488
|Washington Media Arts Magnet School
|94 Cedar Street
Manchester, CT 06040
|860-647-3330
|Birch Grove Primary School
|247 Rhodes Road
Tolland, CT 06084
|860-870-6750 x30216
|Maple Street School
|20 Maple Street
Vernon, CT 06066
|860-335-6954
|Charter Oak International Academy
|425 Oakwood Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
|860-929-5575
|Oliver Ellsworth School
|730 Kennedy Road
Windsor, CT 06095
|860-687-2070
|Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)
Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf
Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/
|Name
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Amplify, Inc.
|RBHAO
RSAB
|151 New Park Ave, Ste 14A
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-667-6388
|Serving towns of Andover, Avon, Berlin, Bloomfield, Bolton, Bristol, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Granby, Hartford, Hebron, Kensington, Manchester, Marlborough, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Plymouth, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stafford, Suffield, Tolland, Vernon, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, Windsor Locks
|Statewide Programs
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|FAVOR, Inc.
|Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support
|185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109
|860-563-3232
|Beacon Health Options
|CC/Intensive Care Coordination
|500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
|877-552-8247
Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.
Western Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Community Based Behavioral Health
LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |
Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Charlotte Hungerford
|OPCC/EDT
MATCH/TF-CBT
|50 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
|860-489-3391
|Community Mental Health Affiliates
|OPCC/EDT
MATCH/TF-CBT
|255 Bank Street, 4th Fl
Waterbury, CT 06704
|860-596-9724
|Family and Children’s Aid, Inc.
|OPCC/EDT
TF-CBT
|75 West Street
Danbury, CT 06810
|203-205-2616
|Family and Children’s Aid, Inc.
|OPCC
|325 Danbury Road
New Milford, CT 06776
|860-354-8556
|Family and Children’s Aid, Inc.
|OPCC/EDT
TF-CBT
|30 Holmes Avenue
Waterbury, CT 06702
|203-755-2868
|Wellmore, Inc.
|OPCC/CC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|141 East Main Street, 2nd Fl
Waterbury, CT 06702
|203-756-7287
|Wellmore, Inc.
|OPCC
|333 Church Street, 1st Fl
Naugatuck, CT 06770
|203-723-9599
|Wellmore, Inc.
|MC/CC
|402 E. Main Street
Waterbury, CT 06702
|203-755-1143
|Wellmore, Inc.
|MC/CC
|30 Peck Road, Bldg 2
Ste 2203
Torrington, CT 06790
|860-626-7007
|Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
|Name of Agency
|Location
|Contact
|Danbury Youth Services, Inc.
|91 West Street
Danbury, CT 06810
|203-748-2936
|Housatonic Youth Service Bureau, Inc.
|246 Warren Turnpike
Falls Village, CT 06031
|860-824-4720
|Naugatuck Youth Services
|13 Scott Street
Naugatuck, CT 06770
|203-720-5673
|New Milford Youth Agency
|2 Pickett District Road
New Milford, CT 06776
|860-210-2030
|Newtown Youth and Family Services
|15 Berkshire Road
Sandy Hook, CT 06482
|203-270-4335
|Torrington Youth Service Bureau
|8 Church Street
Torrington, CT 06790
|860-496-0356
|Ridgefield Youth Service Bureau
|90 East Road
Ridgefield, CT 06877
|203-438-6141
|Waterbury Youth Services
|83 Prospect Street
Waterbury, CT 06702
|203-573-0264
|WatertownYouth Services
|250 Colonial Street
Oakville, CT 06795
|860-945-4830 x2100
|Winchester Youth Services
|480 Main Street
Winchester, CT 06098
|860-379-0708 x211
|School Based Health Centers (SBHC)
Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both
|Name of School
|Location
|Contact
|Broadview Middle School
|72 Hospital Avenue
Danbury, CT 06810
|203-731-8274
|Danbury High School
|43 Clapboard Ridge Road
Danbury CT 06811
|203-790-2886
|Rogers Park Middle School
|21 Memorial Drive
Danbury, CT 06810
|203-778-7479
|Newtown Middle School
|11 Queen Street
Newtown, CT 06470
|203-270-6114
|Crosby High School
|3465 East Main Street
Waterbury, CT 06705
|203-805-4916
|Driggs Elementary School
|77 Woodlawn Terrace
Waterbury, CT 06710
|203-596-9503
|Wallace Middle School
|3465 East Main Street
Waterbury, CT 06705
|203-805-4916
|Family Resource Centers (FRC)
|Name
|Location
|Contact
|Morris Street School
|28 Morris Street
Danbury, CT 06810
|203-790-2682
|Vogel-Wetmore School
|68 Church Street
Torrington, CT 06790
|860-489-8552
|Reed School
|33 Griggs Street
Waterbury, CT 06704
|203-574-8180
|Woodrow Wilson School
|235 Birch Street
Waterbury, CT 06704
|203-573-6664
|Batcheller Early Education Center
|201 Pratt Street
Winsted, CT 06098
|860-379-5423
x5262
|Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)
Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf
Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/
|Name
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Western CT Coalition
|RBHAO
RSAB
|7 Old Sherman Turnpike
Danbury, CT 06810
|203-743-7741
|Serving: Barkhamsted, Beacon Falls, Bethel, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Canaan, Cheshire, Colebrook, Cornwall, Danbury, Goshen, Hartland, Harwinton, Kent, Litchfield, Middlebury, Morris, Naugatuck, New Fairfield, New Hartford, New Milford, Newtown, Norfolk, North Canaan, Oxford, Prospect, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Salisbury, Sharon, Sherman, Southbury, Thomaston, Torrington, Warren, Washington, Waterbury, Watertown, Winchester, Winsted, Wolcott, and Woodbury
|Statewide Programs
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|FAVOR, Inc.
|Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support
|185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109
|860-563-3232
|Beacon Health Options
|CC/Intensive Care Coordination
|500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
|877-552-8247
Disclaimer: This may not be an exhaustive list of the services available in your area. For additional services, you may reach out to your local children’s behavioral health collaborative listed at www.connectingtocarect.org or contact Infoline 2-1-1 Connecticut at www.211ct.org.
Central Region Resource List
Updated 10.22.21
For Mobile Crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Community Based Behavioral Health
LEGEND | Outpatient Psychiatric Clinics for Children (OPCC) | Extended Day Treatment (EDT) | Care Coordination (CC) | Mobile Crisis (MC) |Modular Approach to Therapy for Children (MATCH) |
Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
For mobile crisis, dial 2-1-1, press "1" and "1" again to be directly connected
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Bridge Family Center
|OPCC
|45 West Main Street
Avon, CT 06001
|860-313-1119
|Child Guidance Clinic of Central CT
|OPCC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|384 Pratt Street
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-235-5767
|Community Mental Health Affiliates
|OPCC/
MATCH/TF-CBT
|233 Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051
|860-224-8192
|Klingberg Family Services
|OPCC/EDT
|370 Linwood Avenue
New Britain, CT 06052
|OPCC 860-243-4416
EDT 860-832-5527
|Rushford/Hartford HealthCare
|CC
|883 Paddock Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450
|860-227-0321
|Village for Families & Children
|EDT
|117 Lincoln Street
Meriden, CT 06451
|860-236-4511
|Wheeler Clinic
|OPCC/EDT/CC/MC
MATCH/TF-CBT
|91 Northwest Drive
Plainville, CT 06062
|860-793-3500
|Wheeler Clinic
|OPCC
|225 North Main Street
Bristol, CT 06011
|860-793-3500
|Youth Services Bureau (YSB)
|Name of Agency
|Location
|Contact
|Avon Youth Services
|60 West Main Street, Bldg 1
Avon, CT 06001
|860-409-4394
|Berlin Youth Services
|240 Kensington Road
Berlin, CT 06037
|860-828-7059
|Bristol Youth Service Bureau
|51 High Street
Bristol, CT 06010
|860-314-4690
|Torrington Youth Service Bureau (Torrington, Harwinton, Burlington, Litchfield, Goshen)
|8 Church Street
Torrington, CT 06790
|860-496-0356
|Canton Youth Service Bureau
|P.O. Box 168
4 Market Street
Collinsville, CT 06022
|860-693-5808
|Cheshire Youth Services
|84 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
|203-271-6690
|Farmington Youth Services
|1 Monteith Drive
Farmington, CT 06032
|860-675-2390
|Meriden Youth Services
|165 Miller Street
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-630-4239
|New Britain Youth and Family Services
|27 West Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051
|860-826-3370
|Newington Youth Service Bureau
|200 Garfield Street
Newington, CT 06111
|860-665-8590
|Plainville Youth Services
|50 Whiting Street
Plainville, CT 06062
|860-793-0221
|Rocky Hill Youth and Family Services
|699 Old Main Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
|860-258-2724
|Simsbury Youth Services
|754 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
|860-658-3283
|Southington Youth Services
|196 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
|860-276-6281
|Wallingford Youth and Social Services
|6 Fairfield Boulevard
Wallingford, CT 06492
|203-294-2175
|Wethersfield Social and Youth Services
|505 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109
|860-721-2977
|School Based Health Centers (SBHC)
Eligible students are those that attend the schools in which the SBHC is located
*Note Expanded School Health Sites provide medical or behavioral health services where SBHC provides both
|Name of School
|Location
|Contact
|Lincoln Middle School
|164 Centennial Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
|203-238-2381
|Benjamin Franklin Elementary School*
|426 West Main Street
Meriden, CT 06451
|203-235-7997
|Casimir Pulaski Elementary*
|100 Clearview Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-238-1273
|Hanover Elementary School*
|208 Main Street
Meriden, CT 06451
|203-235-6359
|Israel Putnam Elementary School*
|133 Parker Avenue
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-237-8493
|John Barry Elementary School*
|124 Columbia Street
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-237-8831
|Nathan Hale Elementary School*
|277 Atkins Street Extension
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-237-7486
|Roger Sherman Elementary School*
|64 North Pearl Street
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-238-1286
|Thomas Hooker Elementary School*
|70 Overlook Road
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-237-8839
|Gaffney School
|322 Slater Road
New Britain, CT 06053
|860-438-7822
|New Britain High School
|110 Mill Street
New Britain, CT 06051
|860-826-8845
|Roosevelt School*
|40 Goodwin Street
New Britain, CT 06051
|860-826-2321
|Family Resource Centers (FRC)
|Name
|Location
|Contact
|Greene Hills School
|718 Pine Street
Bristol, CT 06010
|860-584-7822
|South Side School
|21 Tuttle Road
Bristol, CT 06010
|860-584-7812
|West Bristol School
|500 Clark Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
|860-584-7815
|Benjamin Franklin Elementary School
|426 West Main Street
Meriden, CT 06451
|203-238-2316
|John Barry Elementary School
|124 Columbia Street
Meriden, CT 06450
|203-237-4743
|Chamberlain Elementary School
|221 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
|860-832-5692
|Smith Elementary School
|142 Rutherford Street
New Britain, CT 06051
|860-223-8819
|Thomas Jefferson School
|140 Horse Plain Road
New Britain, CT 06053
|860-224-3193
|Linden Street School
|69 Linden Street
Plainville, CT 06062
|860-793-6304 x0
|Partnership Learning Academy
|77 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
|860-516-7002
|Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization (RBHAO) overseeing Regional Suicide Advisory Board (RSAB)
Specific RBHAO town information can be found: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DMHAS/Prevention/RBHAOContactspdf.pdf
|Name
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|Amplify, Inc.
|RBHAO
RSAB
|151 New Park Ave, Ste 14A
Hartford, CT 06106
|860-667-6388
|Serving: Andover, Avon, Berlin, Bloomfield, Bolton, Bristol, Burlington, Canton, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Granby, Hartford, Hebron, Kensington, Manchester, Marlborough, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Plymouth, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stafford, Suffield, Tolland, Vernon, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, Windsor Locks
|Alliance for Prevention and Wellness/A Program of BHcare
|RBHAO
RSAB
|127 Washington Ave, 3rd Fl
North Haven, CT 06473
|203-736-8566
|Serving: Ansonia, Bethany, Branford, Chester, Clinton, Cromwell, Deep River, Derby, Durham, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Haven, Essex, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Orange, Portland, Seymour, Shelton, Wallingford, Westbrook, West Haven, Woodbridge
Specific RSAB town information can be found: https://www.preventsuicidect.org/get-involved/regional-advisory-boards/
|Statewide Programs
|Name of Agency
|Service Provided
|Location
|Contact
|FAVOR, Inc.
|Family Advocacy
Family Peer Support
|185 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT 06109
|860-563-3232
|Beacon Health Options
|CC/Intensive Care Coordination
|500 Enterprise Drive
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
|877-552-8247
For more information, click here.