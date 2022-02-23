(WTNH) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted children’s mental health over the past three years. There are many signs and symptoms that parents can look out for in their children.

Types of Crisis Situations:

Medical Emergency

Panic Attack

Aggressive Behavior

Substance Use

Traumatic Event

Non-suicidal self-injury

Severe psychotic states

Suicidal thoughts

Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Medical Emergencies

Unintentionally throwing up several times a day

Fainting

Collapsing or being too weak to walk

Painful muscle spasms

Chest pain or difficulty breathing

Blood in bowel movements, urine, or vomit

An irregular or very low heartbeat or respiratory rate

Cold or clammy skin indicating a low body temperature

Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Psychosis

Social isolation or withdrawal

Difficulty concentrating or paying attention

Decreased work or school performance

Decline in self-care or personal hygiene

Changes in appetite

Unusual sleep disturbances

Dressing inappropriately for the weather

Showing limited, flat, or inappropriate emotions or facial expressions

Confused or disorganized manner of speech

Suspicion or expressing unusual, intense new, or odd ideas

Voicing strange feelings

Delusions or hallucinations

Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Warning Signs of Suicidal Thoughts

Talking or writing about death, dying, or suicide

Threatening to hurt or kill themselves

Looking for ways to kill themselves, seeking access to means

Showing anxiety or agitation

Being unable to sleep or sleeping all the time

Feeling no reason for living, no sense of purpose in life

Feeling trapped, like there is no way out

Thinking there is no reason for living

Thinking there is no safe way out of a bad situation

