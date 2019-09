MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Council Member Miguel Castro is expected in court on Thursday following an arrest at an immigration protest back in December.

Castro was arrested during an immigration protest at a courthouse in Meriden. He is accused of assaulting two judicial marshals while they were dispersing a crowd.

Police say Castro was participating in a protest in support of a man arrested by immigration officials. There will be a news conference at 10 a.m. after the court hearing.