MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A wind-driven fire on Crown Street in Meriden affected multiple surrounding buildings on Saturday afternoon.

The building that was on fire sustained extensive damage. The fire then spread to two adjacent buildings, causing damage to them as well, according to the Meriden Fire Department.

There were multiple spot fires that crews had to attend to, but officials say the fire is now mostly under control.

Crews from several surrounding towns responded to assist with the fire, but additional add was held off. Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

