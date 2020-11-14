Meriden Fire responds to 2-alarm home fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Fire Department responded to a fully-involved two-alarm fire at a home in Meriden Saturday morning.

The two-story wood frame home — located at the corner of East Main Street and Carpenter Street — became ablaze just shortly before 6 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was escalated to a two-alarm fire a short time later.

Officials are working to extinguish the fire.

No other details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone or Android, and wtnh.com for continuing updates as they are made available.

