Meriden HS football player who attended ‘Let Us Play’ rally at State Capitol tests positive for COVID

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed that a student and football player from Maloney High School in Meriden, who was in attendance at the “Let Us Play” rally at the State Capitol on Sept. 9, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Meriden’s Strategic Communications specialist confirmed that the student attended the rally but was not symptomatic at the time. That official also said that the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) “completed contract tracing over the weekend. All who were considered in close contact to the student were identified and notified.”

On Friday, Sept. 11, Maloney High School Principal, Jennifer Straub, sent a statement that the student had tested positive. That note continued also specified that the student “did not report to school when symptoms developed.”

The positive test at Maloney High School came on the heels of a student at Lincoln Middle School in Meriden who had tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Neither school closed following the positive COVID-19 tests, crediting their “cohorting” systems with preventing the spread of contact beyond each student’s immediate class grouping.