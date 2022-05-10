MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Some Meriden kids are getting a lesson in first aid with the help of some teddy bears.

Hunters Ambulance brought their “Teddy Bear Boo-Boo Clinic” to Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Tuesday. EMTs and paramedics use the bears to teach life-saving first aid skills to students and teachers.

“We have all the children bring in their favorite stuffed animals and then we provide first aid and wellness checks to all the stuffed animals. We show them what we do in an ambulance and how to not be afraid of what we’re doing. We’re here to help them,” said Ashley Magnant, a paramedic.

The Teddy Bear Boo-Boo Clinic was designed by a Hunters paramedic before COVID-19 and is now back in action.