MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested a man in connection to a sexual offense complaint involving a juvenile.

The Special Crimes Unit arrested Gavin Gratta who allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a 12-year-old child for approximately 5 months. Police said that ultimately led to an incident in which Gratta inappropriately touched the child.

Gratta turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and impairing the morals of a child.

He was released on a $10,000 bond.