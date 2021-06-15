Meriden man arrested on narcotics charges after shots fired investigation, police say

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Meriden man on narcotics charges Monday night after investigating calls about shots fired.
At about 10:39 p.m. Monday, Meriden Police responded to the area of 1045 Old Colony Road, where they located several shell casings and a vehicle apparently struck by gunfire.
Upon investigation, police arrested Freddy Soriano of Meriden on the following charges:
- Possession of Narcotics
- Possession of Narcotics with Intent to sell
- Operating a drug factory
- Possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana
Soriano was held on a $50,000 surety bond and is expected to appear in court.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Pellegrini at (203) 630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.