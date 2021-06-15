Meriden man arrested on narcotics charges after shots fired investigation, police say

News

by: Isabella Gentile

Posted: / Updated:

Freddy Soriano of Meriden (Photo: Meriden Police Department)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Meriden man on narcotics charges Monday night after investigating calls about shots fired.

At about 10:39 p.m. Monday, Meriden Police responded to the area of 1045 Old Colony Road, where they located several shell casings and a vehicle apparently struck by gunfire.

Upon investigation, police arrested Freddy Soriano of Meriden on the following charges:

  • Possession of Narcotics
  • Possession of Narcotics with Intent to sell
  • Operating a drug factory
  • Possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana

Soriano was held on a $50,000 surety bond and is expected to appear in court.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Pellegrini at (203) 630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven' Columbus Academy renamed "Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration"

News /

Transfer of principal accused of using racial slur approved by New Haven Board of Ed

News /

Transfer of principal accused of using racial slur approved by New Haven Board of Ed

News /

Teachers burnt out after year of pandemic teaching; CT school districts facing potential summer school teacher shortage

News /

Former New Haven fire chief Michael Grant passes away at 70

News /

West Haven's Washington Elementary to be torn down, construction to begin soon

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss