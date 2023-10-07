Meriden, Conn. (WTNH) – Police were called to Federal St. around 9 a.m. to multiple reports of a man who had locked himself inside his home and threatened to harm himself, said officials.

Police were on the scene negotiating with the man and asked that everyone avoid Federal St. and the areas surrounding it while the situation was being resolved.

The situation was successfully de-escalated and the man peacefully surrendered, said police. He was then transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Police shared that no criminal charges will be filed.