MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident in Meriden has left one woman in critical condition and placed one man in police custody, said the Meriden Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Saturday night around 8 p.m. the Meriden Emergency Communications Center responded to multiple reports of a motorcycle crash on Chamberlain Hwy near the I-691 entrance ramp.

When officials arrived on the scene, they witnessed a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle on its side with an unresponsive female in the roadway. The woman, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained major head injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital where she is listed in critical condition, said police.

The driver of the motorcycle was 32-year-old Edwin Gutierrez. Police say Gutierrez lost control of the motorcycle, and after further investigation, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Gutierrez has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He is being held on a $100,000 bond with more charges to come, said the Meriden Police Department.

The Meriden police are asking that any witnesses who may have seen the crash to call 203-630-6201.

