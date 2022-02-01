Meriden PD: 3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in purse snatching incident

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested three juveniles and an 18-year-old in connection to a purse snatching theft.

On Monday just before 11 a.m., Meriden police received a complaint of a purse snatching at the CITGO on Cook Avenue.

Police reported that the victim walked toward the front door of the gas station building when a car drove up. The front passenger door opened, a person got out and snuck up behind the victim before tearing her purse from her. The suspect got back into the car.

Officers received information from the New Haven Police Department that the car involved in the purse snatching was recently stolen from their city and was currently parked at the Meriden Mall.

While en route to the mall, Meriden Police received information about youths trying to break into cars in the mall parking lot. When the officers arrived on the scene, the individuals fled on foot and were quickly located and taken into custody.

All suspects were from New Haven. Three of the four suspects were juveniles ranging from 14 to 16-years-old. The fourth suspect was identified as 18-year-old Harlem Smoke.

Smoke was charged with several charges and was held on a $75,000 bond.

Two of the three juveniles were released to their parents while the third was transferred to a juvenile detention center in Hartford.