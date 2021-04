MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Saturday.

At 6:02 p.m., Dante Smith, 38, was dropped off at Midstate Medical Hospital in Meriden with a gunshot wound to his body.

Police say Smith later died from his injuries.

According to police, Smith has ties to Meriden and Middletown.

The Meriden Police Department is seeking any information regarding this incident. Please contact Detective Fonda at 203-630-4178.